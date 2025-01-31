European Commission Takes Action Against Bulgaria for Non-Compliance with EU Regulations

The European Commission (EC) has presented data regarding several criminal proceedings linked to the enforcement of EU law, with Bulgaria involved in seven of these cases.

In the realm of crime prevention, the EC is initiating infringement proceedings against several EU countries, including Bulgaria. The countries are being cited for their failure to fully implement rules on the exchange of law enforcement data, which were due to be incorporated into national law by December 12 of the previous year. The legislation aims to enhance the ability of police across the EU to share critical information, thereby improving the prevention and investigation of organized crime, drug trafficking, terrorism, and human trafficking.

In the economic sector, the Commission is also pursuing actions against Bulgaria, alongside other EU member states, for their failure to report projections of air pollutant emissions. This reporting is essential for assessing compliance with emission reduction obligations. The affected countries did not meet the December 31, 2024 deadline, and the Commission has now given them two months to respond before further action is taken.

Bulgaria is further under scrutiny for not fully implementing the Successor Chains II Directive, which amends the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive. This directive sets out new rules to ensure banks and investment firms have adequate capital to absorb losses and remain operational during crises. Several other EU countries are also facing proceedings for incomplete implementation of this regulation.

The Commission has also issued a formal notice to Bulgaria for partially implementing the EU’s gender balance rules for corporate boards. The rules, which require a minimum percentage of female representation on the boards of listed companies, have been in force since December 2022. The deadline for transposing these rules into national law was December 28, 2024.

In terms of transport regulations, the EC is opening infringement procedures against Bulgaria and other member states for failing to fully implement ferry safety rules. These rules are crucial for ensuring that newly built and certified ferries operating in the EU adhere to safety standards set by the International Maritime Organisation. The deadline for transposing these rules was December 5 of the previous year.

Moreover, Bulgaria, alongside several other countries, has been notified about non-compliance with the special VAT scheme for small businesses, which was due by December 31, 2024. The scheme simplifies VAT compliance for small enterprises by allowing them to sell goods and services without charging VAT. The Commission will decide whether to proceed with the infringement process after two months.

Lastly, Bulgaria, along with a group of other countries, is being pursued for failing to implement the EU rules on VAT rates for essential goods. These rules, which were due by the end of last year, permit member states to apply reduced or zero VAT rates on items such as food, medicines, and medical devices. The Commission has sent formal notices and expects responses within two months.