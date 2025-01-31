Finance Minister: Petkova: Bulgaria Will Request Eurozone Convergence Report When Criteria Are Met

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Finance Minister: Petkova: Bulgaria Will Request Eurozone Convergence Report When Criteria Are Met Temenuzhka Petkova

Bulgaria will not request an extraordinary convergence report for now, the critical step needed to enter the eurozone, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova stated in parliament. She emphasized that while the country aims to eventually submit a request, it must first fulfill all necessary criteria to ensure a positive outcome. Petkova shared that during meetings with European finance officials, including the European Commissioner for Finance and the Presidents of the Eurogroup and the European Central Bank, it was made clear that Bulgaria needs to demonstrate long-term stability in its economic indicators before being considered for eurozone membership.

Petkova explained that Bulgaria’s inflation rate, as of December 2024, is slightly above the reference value by 0.1 percentage points. She reiterated that while the European partners are supportive of Bulgaria, the country must first align with fiscal and budgetary expectations. The Finance Minister stressed the importance of passing the 2025 Budget and securing approval for Bulgaria's structural and fiscal plan to prove the sustainability needed for eurozone entry. She added that rushing into the process before meeting these criteria could result in a negative response from the EU.

Meanwhile, the opposition party WCC-DB expressed concerns about growing resistance to Bulgaria’s eurozone accession. MP Ivaylo Mirchev accused GERB of tacitly supporting a coalition against the euro, with Kostadin Kostadinov of Vazrazhdane leading the opposition to Bulgaria's euro adoption. Mirchev criticized GERB’s lack of action towards achieving a budget deficit target of 3%, which he viewed as essential for meeting eurozone entry criteria. He argued that the current coalition structure, which includes parties opposed to the euro, undermines Bulgaria’s prospects for joining the eurozone.

Source: BNR

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Petkova, Bulgaria, WCC-DB

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Grants EU Blue Cards to Skilled Workers, Mainly from Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey

Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov recently responded to an inquiry from MP Martin Dimitrov regarding the number of highly skilled workers who have been granted permission to work in Bulgaria

Business | February 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Among EU Countries with Highest Agricultural Land Rental Prices

In 2023, the average price for one decare of arable land across the European Union (EU) was 1,179 euros

Business » Industry | February 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Driving Course Prices Set to Exceed 2,000 Leva Amid New Regulations

The cost of driving courses in Bulgaria is expected to rise further

Society | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Companies Prepare for Euro Adoption Amid Rising Costs and Regulatory Delays

For now, the transition to the euro in Bulgaria is set for January 1, 2026, but the decision must be made in time—by the end of the first half of this year

Business | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Schengen Entry Worsens Bulgaria’s Struggle to Hire Foreign Workers

The full integration of Bulgaria into the Schengen area has further complicated the already existing challenges in hiring foreign workers, particularly in the tourism sector

Business » Tourism | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Weekend Forecast: Mild Days Before Rain and Snow Next Week

Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions

Society » Environment | January 31, 2025, Friday // 18:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Pro-Russian Party 'Revival' Pushes for Bulgaria’s Withdrawal from WHO

﻿The Bulgarian pro-Russian political party "Revival" has introduced a draft decision calling for the country’s withdrawal from its agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO)

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 11:22

No Evidence Linking Espionage Detainees to Bulgaria's Political Elite, Says Presidency

The Bulgarian Presidency has dismissed claims made by Bulgarian citizens under investigation for espionage in the UK

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 11:18

Open Society Director: Soros's Contributions to Bulgaria Exceed $100 Million

Georgi Stoychev, the executive director of Open Society, has dismissed calls for a parliamentary investigation into the activities of George Soros in Bulgaria, describing such requests as unfounded and a waste of parliamentary time

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 10:16

Bulgaria Begins Transition to F-16 Fighters with First Official Delivery

Lockheed Martin is officially handing over the first of eight F-16 fighter jets to the Bulgarian Air Force

Politics » Defense | January 31, 2025, Friday // 09:23

One-Third of Bulgaria's Economy is in the Gray Sector, Says GERB Minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth, Tomislav Donchev from GERB, stated that Bulgaria is seeking reserves and preparing to make cuts to the 2025 Budget

Politics | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 15:30

Bulgarians on Trial in the UK for Spying: They Allegedly Helped President Radev Win a Second Term

A spy ring operating out of the UK has been accused of having links to the "highest echelons" of Bulgaria's government, as revealed in ongoing hearings at a British court

Politics | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 12:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria