Bulgaria’s Driving Course Prices Set to Exceed 2,000 Leva Amid New Regulations

The cost of driving courses in Bulgaria is expected to rise further, with prices soon surpassing 2,000 leva (1000 euros). Yonko Ivanov, chairman of the Union of Automotive and Motorcycle Instructors, told bTV that the price increase is in line with the country's economic trends. He explained that driving schools must comply with European standards and technological advancements, making price adjustments necessary.

According to Ivanov, another price hike is expected within the next month or month and a half. He noted that the cost of courses in Bulgaria is gradually aligning with prices in eurozone countries. The calculation of course fees follows a simple formula: multiplying the cost per driving hour by the required hours. Until recently, one hour of driving instruction was priced at 40 leva, but it has now risen to 50 leva. With 31 hours of driving, 350 leva for theoretical training, and 150 leva for each of the two mandatory exams, the total cost is approaching 2,000 leva.

Angel Popov from the European Center for Transport Policy also supported the price increase, stating that 2,000 leva is not excessive for obtaining a driver’s license. He argued that if all regulations are strictly followed and driving schools operate within the legal framework, the price could even be considered low. He emphasized that driving instructors bear a greater responsibility than schoolteachers, as mistakes on the road can have serious consequences.

However, Popov also stressed the importance of high-quality training. He pointed to concerns over driving schools that fail to meet educational requirements. He cited a case in a town near Sofia where a school lacked proper training centers and had not conducted theoretical lessons for months. He also mentioned reports of corruption within the executive agency responsible for licensing, stating that some schools cut corners at the expense of students' road preparedness.

Starting in February, new regulations for driver training will come into effect. Among the changes are a maximum of four exam attempts within six months, a ban on internal exams, mandatory GPS tracking in training vehicles, and a requirement for driving schools to keep records for two years. The rule requiring students to present a diploma at the start of the course has been removed.

These new requirements are expected to lead to further price increases, as driving schools adapt to the updated regulations and implement additional measures for training and monitoring.

