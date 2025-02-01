Bulgarian Companies Prepare for Euro Adoption Amid Rising Costs and Regulatory Delays

Business | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 10:19
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Companies Prepare for Euro Adoption Amid Rising Costs and Regulatory Delays

For now, the transition to the euro in Bulgaria is set for January 1, 2026, but the decision must be made in time—by the end of the first half of this year—so that businesses can prepare smoothly. If deadlines are too short, the system could face difficulties, costs for essential services like software updates and staff training may rise due to high demand, and the quality of these services could suffer. A clear transition period of at least six months is necessary to avoid such disruptions, according to Galin Popov, executive director of the Association of Non-Food Traders (ANFT).

The financial burden of the euro transition varies significantly among businesses, with some companies expecting costs in the tens of thousands of leva, while others anticipate expenses reaching several hundred thousand leva. These are preliminary costs, covering preparations for the switch. The Association of Banks in Bulgaria estimates that transitioning to the euro will cost banks alone approximately 500 million leva. Businesses could face even higher expenses, though exact figures remain uncertain.

One key step still pending is the adoption of Regulation 18, which is crucial for businesses' connection to the state’s fiscal system and the National Revenue Agency (NRA). While the primary legislative framework for the euro transition was adopted last year, this regulation is still awaiting approval by the Ministry of Finance. Popov expressed hope that with the formation of a regular government, the regulation will soon be finalized, allowing businesses to move forward with necessary software changes and internal adjustments.

A mid-2024 survey by the ANFT revealed that many traders feel the government has focused its communication efforts on consumers rather than businesses. Two-thirds of ANFT members believe they need more practical information on what to expect, and about a third want government-led training on key aspects of the transition. Popov stressed that traders are an essential part of the market, and targeted support is necessary to prevent confusion and operational issues.

Despite concerns over the transition, Popov dismissed fears that the euro adoption could lead to bankruptcies among small businesses. According to him, company failures are generally due to management issues rather than currency changes.

In addition to the euro transition, Bulgaria’s full entry into the Schengen Area is expected to have a positive impact on businesses. Popov emphasized that faster movement of goods will reduce costs and improve efficiency, contributing to economic growth. Estimates suggest Bulgaria’s GDP could increase by more than 1.5 billion leva as a result of Schengen accession.

Source: BTA

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, transition, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Grants EU Blue Cards to Skilled Workers, Mainly from Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey

Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov recently responded to an inquiry from MP Martin Dimitrov regarding the number of highly skilled workers who have been granted permission to work in Bulgaria

Business | February 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Among EU Countries with Highest Agricultural Land Rental Prices

In 2023, the average price for one decare of arable land across the European Union (EU) was 1,179 euros

Business » Industry | February 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Clouds, Rain, and Snow: Bulgaria's Weather on February 3

The weather across Bulgaria on February 3 will be mostly cloudy

Society » Environment | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 14:57

Survey: Majority of Bulgarians Oppose Euro Adoption

A recent survey conducted by the "Myara" sociological agency reveals significant skepticism among Bulgarians regarding the adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 10:27

Bulgaria’s Driving Course Prices Set to Exceed 2,000 Leva Amid New Regulations

The cost of driving courses in Bulgaria is expected to rise further

Society | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 08:57

Historic Milestone: Bulgaria Receives Its First F-16 Block 70 Fighter Jet

Bulgaria has officially received its first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet at a ceremony held at Lockheed Martin’s production facility in Greenville, South Carolina

Politics » Defense | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 11:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Survey: Majority of Bulgarians Oppose Euro Adoption

A recent survey conducted by the "Myara" sociological agency reveals significant skepticism among Bulgarians regarding the adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 10:27

Schengen Entry Worsens Bulgaria’s Struggle to Hire Foreign Workers

The full integration of Bulgaria into the Schengen area has further complicated the already existing challenges in hiring foreign workers, particularly in the tourism sector

Business » Tourism | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 09:30

Bulgarian Economist: Window for Eurozone Membership is Closing Amid Shifting European Politics

Economist Nikola Yankov, a former deputy minister of economy in Bulgaria and currently leading the economic team of the "Blue Bulgaria" party, expressed on BNR concerns about the current political and economic direction in the country

Business » Finance | January 31, 2025, Friday // 13:25

Alarming: Foreign Homeowners in Bulgaria Shocked to Find Their Properties Sold Without Consent

Foreigners who invested in property in Bulgaria are now facing legal battles after discovering that their homes were sold without their knowledge

Business » Properties | January 31, 2025, Friday // 12:06

Varna Airport Announces New Direct Flight to One of the World’s Richest Cities

Starting March 31, Varna Airport will introduce its first-ever direct flight to Abu Dhabi, marking a historic milestone for the airport

Business » Tourism | January 31, 2025, Friday // 11:09

Former PM Stanishev: Bulgaria More Prepared for the Euro Than Croatia

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and former leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Sergey Stanishev, has firmly endorsed the idea of Bulgaria joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | January 31, 2025, Friday // 08:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria