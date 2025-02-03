Bulgaria’s Weekend Forecast: Mild Days Before Rain and Snow Next Week

Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions, with a gradual drop in temperatures. February 1 will be mostly sunny across the country, though areas in the northeast and southwest will see more cloud cover. A light to moderate west-northwesterly wind will blow, with daytime highs ranging from 10°C to 15°C, around 12°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloudiness will vary, with some areas experiencing more significant cover. A light to moderate north-northwesterly wind will persist. Maximum temperatures will range from 11°C to 15°C, while sea water temperatures will be between 8°C and 9°C. The sea will have a slight swell, measuring 1-2 degrees on the Douglas scale. Visibility may be reduced in the morning due to fog.

In the mountains, cloud cover will be broken, with mostly high and medium clouds. A light to moderate northwesterly wind will prevail. At 1,200 meters altitude, temperatures will reach about 7°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will hover around 1°C.

By February 2, weather conditions will become calmer, with a light southeasterly wind. Daytime temperatures will decrease slightly, with highs between 7°C and 12°C. Fog is expected in some lowland areas during the morning hours.

The cooling trend will continue into the new week, accompanied by increasing cloudiness. Rain is expected on Monday, turning to snow by Tuesday evening. From midweek, daytime temperatures will remain low, with many areas staying below 5-6°C. By the end of the week, another warming trend is expected, and foggy conditions are likely to return in the plains.

Source: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)