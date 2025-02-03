Greek Farmers Fear Crop Losses Amid Uncertainty Over Bulgarian Water Supply

Greek farmers are growing increasingly concerned about the future of their crops as uncertainty looms over their access to water from Bulgaria. For decades, water from the Bulgarian mountains has flowed into the Evros region through the Arda River under an agreement signed between Sofia and Athens after World War II. However, that agreement expired last July, and it remains unclear whether it will be renewed, as Bulgaria faces its own water shortages.

The agreement had provided 186 million cubic meters of water annually from Bulgarian hydroelectric dams to irrigate 20,000 hectares of farmland in northern Greece. The water was released between May and September, the most critical period for crop growth. Without this supply, farmers in Evros, a region with no reliable reservoirs or dams, fear devastating consequences for their harvests.

Frustrated by the lack of progress in securing a new deal, Greek farmers staged a protest this week, blocking roads in the northern town of Kastanies. They criticized the Greek government for not acting swiftly to ensure continued water deliveries before the summer months. Officials from the Greek Ministry of Energy and Environment attributed the stalled negotiations to Bulgaria’s political instability, citing a series of caretaker governments that have complicated decision-making.

Although the original deal expired last year, Greece and Bulgaria’s national electricity company reached a temporary agreement to continue the water supply until September. However, the details of this arrangement remain undisclosed. Greece hopes to resume negotiations next month when a new government is expected to be in place in Sofia, but it is uncertain whether a final agreement will be reached before the crucial May 1 deadline.

Bulgaria, meanwhile, has made it clear that its priority is securing water resources for its own needs before considering supply agreements with neighboring countries. The Bulgarian Ministry of Agriculture has emphasized that domestic demand must be met first, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the future of water exports to Greece.

For local farmers, the situation is dire. They say water from the Arda River is their only source of irrigation, as the region’s infrastructure has seen little investment or maintenance over the past 60 years. Many farmers have reported declining yields, with some experiencing a 30-40% drop in production last year due to drought.

During the protest in Kastanies, more than 100 tractors were deployed, with farmers expressing deep frustration over a host of challenges, including high energy costs and rising production expenses. Water security, however, remains their biggest concern.

“If there is no long-term agreement, it means death for us,” said Nikos Poptsoglou, a 59-year-old farmer who depends on Bulgarian water to sustain his land. His sentiments were echoed by Dimitris Drakoudis, head of a local farmers’ association, who stressed that the lack of investment in infrastructure has left the region vulnerable.

With climate change making summers hotter and rainfall less frequent, securing water resources has become increasingly vital for southern European countries. Greece experienced record-breaking temperatures last year, heightening concerns about future agricultural sustainability.

While Greek officials remain hopeful about reaching a new agreement, the uncertainty surrounding the talks has left farmers fearing for their livelihoods. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the long-standing water supply arrangement between Bulgaria and Greece will continue—or whether Greek farmers will be forced to face another challenging season without it.

