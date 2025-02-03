Three Earthquakes Hit Bulgaria and Greece Within Hours

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 31, 2025, Friday // 12:15
In just a few hours, three earthquakes were registered in Bulgaria and Greece, though no casualties or damage have been reported.

A minor earthquake struck Bulgaria at 8:05 a.m. on Friday morning, registering a magnitude of 2.0 on the Richter scale. The tremor’s epicenter was located 20.3 kilometers northwest of Petrich in the Blagoevgrad region, approximately 138 kilometers from Sofia. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 3 kilometers.

Shortly after, two earthquakes were detected in Greece, near the island of Zakynthos. The first, with a magnitude of 4.1, occurred at 9:36 a.m. local time, 38 kilometers southwest of the village of Keri. The focus of this quake was at a depth of 11.8 kilometers. Just nine minutes later, a second earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck the same area, with a slightly greater depth of 15.2 kilometers.

Zakynthos lies within a seismically active region, which has historically experienced significant tremors, including a 5.7-magnitude earthquake in March of the previous year. Despite the recent tremors, there have been no reports of damage or injuries from any of the quakes.

Source: BTA

