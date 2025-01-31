The Bulgarian pro-Russian political party "Revival" has introduced a draft decision calling for the country’s withdrawal from its agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO). The draft suggests that the Council of Ministers should take all necessary actions to terminate the Basic Agreement between Bulgaria and the WHO regarding technical advisory cooperation. The party argues that the agreement has had negative consequences for the country.

"Revival" points out that Bulgaria has spent over 145 million leva on unused vaccines recommended by the WHO, which were later discarded due to expired expiration dates. The party deems this expenditure as a crime against Bulgarian citizens, particularly in light of the country's large budget deficits. They also criticize the WHO’s pandemic measures, claiming that the recommended restrictions were extreme, subsequently proven to be unnecessary, and caused severe damage to both the Bulgarian and EU economies. According to the party, the measures led to widespread business bankruptcies and major disruptions to healthcare systems, including halted planned surgeries, resulting in numerous deaths.

The draft decision also highlights that Bulgaria has not yet received the promised 10 billion leva from the EU's Recovery and Resilience Plan, which was meant to compensate for the economic damage caused by the pandemic. The party contends that participation in the WHO has only added to the bureaucratic burden without providing any significant benefits to the country. Additionally, they argue that the WHO's influence in national politics has weakened Bulgaria's health ministries, with the organization issuing mandates without adequate impact assessments, placing additional pressure on national budgets and administrations.

"Revival" also criticizes the WHO for censoring dissenting member states and granting excessive powers to the organization's Secretary-General. They further argue that member states are required to create mechanisms for compensating vaccine-related damage, while vaccine suppliers and manufacturers are shielded from liability. The party claims that the WHO's activities restrict scientific freedom in Bulgaria, particularly in relation to the approval of effective treatments, while the organization lobbies on behalf of large pharmaceutical companies.

The party asserts that Bulgaria's continued membership in the WHO only results in financial and administrative burdens for its citizens, given the organization's compromised reputation. They reference statements from Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of "META," acknowledging pressure from the Biden administration to suppress information on the negative effects of COVID-19 vaccines. The draft also points to the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO agreement under President Trump as further justification for Bulgaria to sever ties with the organization. In light of all these concerns, "Revival" maintains that Bulgaria’s place is not within a union that brings negative consequences and financial damage.