Romania Completes Second F-16 Squadron as New Aircraft Lands at Campia Turzii

Romania has taken another step towards strengthening its air defense capabilities with the landing of a new F-16 Fighting Falcon at the Campia Turzii air base. This arrival marks the completion of the second squadron of F-16 fighter jets, fulfilling the Romanian Ministry of National Defense's commitment to enhancing national and NATO airspace security. The aircraft, purchased from Norway, are part of a broader initiative to bolster Romania's military readiness in both peacetime and crisis situations.

In a deal signed with Norway in November 2022, Romania secured 32 F-16 jets, worth €380 million. These aircraft, delivered in operational condition, will remain viable for at least a decade, bridging Romania’s current air defense capabilities until the country transitions to fifth-generation fighters. The arrival of the latest aircraft marks an important milestone, completing the second squadron, which includes 16 jets, with the remaining aircraft expected to be delivered by the end of 2025.

The new batch of F-16s adds to the 17 second-hand jets Romania acquired from Portugal in 2016. With this acquisition, Romania now boasts two full squadrons of F-16s—the 48th squadron at Campia Turzii and the 53rd squadron at the Borcea air base. Despite these advancements, Romania is already looking ahead to the next phase of modernization, with plans to transition to fifth-generation F-35 fighters. The first F-35 jets are anticipated to be delivered by 2030, following the approval of a $6.5 billion purchase plan in 2023.

The ongoing modernization efforts are part of Romania's broader strategy to strengthen its defense capabilities, ensuring that the air force remains a key component of NATO’s security framework in the coming decades. As part of these upgrades, the country is also set to receive additional Patriot missile systems by February, further enhancing its defensive posture.

