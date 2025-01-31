Open Society Director: Soros's Contributions to Bulgaria Exceed $100 Million

Georgi Stoychev, the executive director of Open Society, has dismissed calls for a parliamentary investigation into the activities of George Soros in Bulgaria, describing such requests as unfounded and a waste of parliamentary time. This comment came in response to Delyan Peevski's request for an investigation into Soros's influence in the country. On the National Radio, Stoychev referred to these requests as "absolutely fabricated questions" and urged the democratic parties to use "common sense" in rejecting them.

Stoychev emphasized that Soros has been a significant benefactor to Bulgaria, particularly during the country's most challenging years in the 1990s. He pointed out that Soros’s contributions included funding social dining halls and providing support to national academies of arts. Stoychev also highlighted Soros’s role in bringing the first internet connection to Bulgaria and offering over 6,000 scholarships.

The Open Society director expressed concern over the increasing attacks on Bulgarian civil society organizations, which have been subjected to anti-democratic rhetoric. He stressed that Soros’s philanthropic efforts should not be discredited, especially when they have supported key initiatives in Bulgaria. According to Stoychev, Soros is often targeted because of his opposition to authoritarianism, a stance that has earned him numerous enemies.

Stoychev also revealed that Soros has donated more than 100 million dollars to Bulgaria, underscoring his lasting impact on the country’s development. He added that the attacks on Soros are part of a broader effort to scapegoat him, using him as a symbol in the political narrative.

Source: BNR