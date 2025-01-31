Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Countries Over US Dollar Replacement

World | January 31, 2025, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Countries Over US Dollar Replacement

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS member states if they move to replace the US dollar as the world's reserve currency. The warning, issued on Thursday, echoes a statement he made shortly after his election victory in November 2024. On his Truth social media platform, Trump warned that countries in the BRICS group, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, should refrain from backing or creating a new currency to challenge the US dollar. He said that such actions would result in severe tariffs and added that the US dollar will remain dominant in international trade.

The BRICS group, which represents nearly half of the global population, has been in discussions about the potential introduction of a new reserve currency. These talks gained momentum after the West imposed sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Despite these discussions, the US dollar's dominance as the primary global reserve currency has recently been reinforced, with countries still heavily reliant on it for international transactions. Trump’s comments emphasize that he believes the US dollar’s position will remain unchallenged.

In a separate move, Trump also announced the imposition of 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico starting Saturday, though he has not yet decided whether oil will be included in the tariffs. His decision will depend on whether he believes the oil prices from these two neighboring countries are fair. In addition to the trade considerations, Trump's tariff decisions are also influenced by his ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration and prevent the smuggling of chemicals used to produce fentanyl, a drug responsible for tens of thousands of US deaths.

The BRICS bloc, which initially included only Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded to include countries such as Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran, and Indonesia, making it a significant global economic force. Formed in 2009, BRICS aims to challenge Western dominance in global affairs, particularly the influence of the US and its allies. However, Trump’s latest threats are an indication of the ongoing tension between the US and this emerging economic group.

