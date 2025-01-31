Two 'Black Boxes' Recovered as Investigation Continues Into Deadly D.C. Air Collision

World | January 31, 2025, Friday // 09:39
Bulgaria: Two 'Black Boxes' Recovered as Investigation Continues Into Deadly D.C. Air Collision

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has recovered both flight recorders from the American Airlines regional jet that collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C. The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder have been sent for analysis as investigators work to determine whether human error or mechanical failure contributed to the crash. Officials have pledged a thorough investigation, stating they will “leave no stone unturned.”

A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed that air traffic control staffing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was “not normal” at the time of the accident. The controller responsible for managing helicopters in the vicinity was also handling incoming and outgoing flights, a role typically assigned to separate personnel. The crash, which left 67 people dead, has drawn scrutiny over whether this staffing issue played a role in the disaster.

The Black Hawk helicopter may not have been flying within its designated airspace at the time of the crash, according to reports. Sources familiar with the investigation told The New York Times that the helicopter was supposed to be flying at a lower altitude and in a different location when it crossed into Reagan National airspace. The aircraft, carrying three people, was allegedly flying too high and outside of its approved route.

Meanwhile, political reactions to the tragedy have emerged. President Donald Trump suggested that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies within the FAA may have contributed to the incident, linking the crash to the agency’s hiring practices. However, Senator Lisa Murkowski pushed back against these claims, criticizing Trump’s comments and emphasizing the need for empathy toward the victims’ families. She stated that assigning blame without full details of the investigation was inappropriate and failed to acknowledge the human toll of the accident.

Among those killed in the collision were two Georgia natives: Ryan O’Hara, who was part of the helicopter’s crew, and Sam Lilley, the pilot of the passenger jet. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed condolences, describing the loss as particularly devastating given the two men’s passion for aviation and service. Another victim identified was Kiah Duggins, a 30-year-old civil rights attorney returning home to Washington, D.C., from Kansas after visiting her mother. Her family expressed deep grief and requested privacy as they mourn her loss.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also extended condolences, confirming that two Chinese citizens were among the victims. The government has pledged support to their families.

Concerns over air safety at Reagan National Airport have been raised following reports that multiple near-misses involving helicopters had occurred in the past three years. At least two pilots previously reported incidents where they had to take evasive action to avoid collisions, including one in April 2024 and another in October 2022. In a separate incident from September 2022, two military helicopters reportedly flew dangerously close to each other.

The crash has prompted further scrutiny of air traffic control protocols and the safety of mixed-use airspace near the airport. Reagan National remains closed for operations until Thursday at 11 a.m. as investigations continue.

Sources:

  • The New York Times
  • The Independent
  • CNN
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: flight recorders, helicopter, plane, US

Related Articles:

Trump’s Ban on Diversity Programs Forces Pause on Pride and Other Major Celebrations in the US

The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has paused observances of several cultural and historical events, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black History Month, and Pride Month

World | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 11:09

Russian Figure Skating Champions Among Victims of Deadly U.S. Plane Crash

Former Russian world champion figure skaters Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were reportedly among the passengers on the American Airlines regional jet that crashed into the Potomac River

World | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 10:34

Trump Replaces U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Amid Diplomatic Shake-Up

Kenneth Merten has stepped down as U.S. ambassador to Bulgaria following the inauguration of President Donald Trump

Politics » Diplomacy | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 10:17

Deadly Midair Collision Near D.C.: First Major U.S. Airline Disaster Since 2009

A midair collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet resulted in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night

World | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 09:41

Irish Tourist Dies After Fall in Pirin Mountain as Bulgaria’s Sole Medical Helicopter Fails to Respond

A tragic incident occurred in Pirin when a 29-year-old Irish tourist fell into a chute under Todorka Peak and later died from his injuries

Society » Incidents | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:05

White House Cuts Support for Child Gender Transition Procedures

The White House has issued an executive order barring federal support for gender transition procedures for minors

World | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Sweden Maintains 'Vezhen' as Prime Suspect in Baltic Sea Cable Damage Despite New Detention in Norway

Norwegian authorities have detained the Russian crew of a Norwegian-owned vessel in connection with the severing of an undersea fiber optic cable between Sweden and Latvia

World » EU | January 31, 2025, Friday // 18:38

European Commission Takes Action Against Bulgaria for Non-Compliance with EU Regulations

The European Commission (EC) has presented data regarding several criminal proceedings linked to the enforcement of EU law, with Bulgaria involved in seven of these cases

World » EU | January 31, 2025, Friday // 15:04

Greek Farmers Fear Crop Losses Amid Uncertainty Over Bulgarian Water Supply

Greek farmers are growing increasingly concerned about the future of their crops as uncertainty looms over their access to water from Bulgaria

World » Southeast Europe | January 31, 2025, Friday // 14:02

Romania Completes Second F-16 Squadron as New Aircraft Lands at Campia Turzii

Romania has taken another step towards strengthening its air defense capabilities with the landing of a new F-16 Fighting Falcon at the Campia Turzii air base

World » Southeast Europe | January 31, 2025, Friday // 10:25

Heavy Fighting Continues on Multiple Fronts as Russia Presses Attacks in Ukraine

Russian forces have continued their aggressive tactics along multiple fronts in Ukraine, with the most intense assaults concentrated on the Pokrovsk area

World » Ukraine | January 31, 2025, Friday // 10:12

Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Countries Over US Dollar Replacement

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS member states if they move to replace the US dollar

World | January 31, 2025, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria