Two 'Black Boxes' Recovered as Investigation Continues Into Deadly D.C. Air Collision

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has recovered both flight recorders from the American Airlines regional jet that collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C. The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder have been sent for analysis as investigators work to determine whether human error or mechanical failure contributed to the crash. Officials have pledged a thorough investigation, stating they will “leave no stone unturned.”

A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed that air traffic control staffing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was “not normal” at the time of the accident. The controller responsible for managing helicopters in the vicinity was also handling incoming and outgoing flights, a role typically assigned to separate personnel. The crash, which left 67 people dead, has drawn scrutiny over whether this staffing issue played a role in the disaster.

The Black Hawk helicopter may not have been flying within its designated airspace at the time of the crash, according to reports. Sources familiar with the investigation told The New York Times that the helicopter was supposed to be flying at a lower altitude and in a different location when it crossed into Reagan National airspace. The aircraft, carrying three people, was allegedly flying too high and outside of its approved route.

Meanwhile, political reactions to the tragedy have emerged. President Donald Trump suggested that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies within the FAA may have contributed to the incident, linking the crash to the agency’s hiring practices. However, Senator Lisa Murkowski pushed back against these claims, criticizing Trump’s comments and emphasizing the need for empathy toward the victims’ families. She stated that assigning blame without full details of the investigation was inappropriate and failed to acknowledge the human toll of the accident.

Among those killed in the collision were two Georgia natives: Ryan O’Hara, who was part of the helicopter’s crew, and Sam Lilley, the pilot of the passenger jet. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed condolences, describing the loss as particularly devastating given the two men’s passion for aviation and service. Another victim identified was Kiah Duggins, a 30-year-old civil rights attorney returning home to Washington, D.C., from Kansas after visiting her mother. Her family expressed deep grief and requested privacy as they mourn her loss.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also extended condolences, confirming that two Chinese citizens were among the victims. The government has pledged support to their families.

Concerns over air safety at Reagan National Airport have been raised following reports that multiple near-misses involving helicopters had occurred in the past three years. At least two pilots previously reported incidents where they had to take evasive action to avoid collisions, including one in April 2024 and another in October 2022. In a separate incident from September 2022, two military helicopters reportedly flew dangerously close to each other.

The crash has prompted further scrutiny of air traffic control protocols and the safety of mixed-use airspace near the airport. Reagan National remains closed for operations until Thursday at 11 a.m. as investigations continue.

