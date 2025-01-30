Alarming: Foreign Homeowners in Bulgaria Shocked to Find Their Properties Sold Without Consent

Foreigners who invested in property in Bulgaria are now facing legal battles after discovering that their homes were sold without their knowledge, Nova TV reports. Christopher Kennedy, a British citizen, rushed to Bulgaria after learning that two of his houses were no longer legally his. His shock and disappointment were shared by Philip Jarvis, another foreign investor, who found himself in debt over a property he never owned.

Kennedy had planned to retire in Bulgaria and had invested his inheritance into purchasing a home in the Samokov village of Rayovo. For years, he gradually furnished the house, bringing belongings from the UK. However, he now finds himself locked out, with new owners having changed the locks. His neighbors alerted him to the situation after witnessing strangers entering his property. Without their warning, he believes he would have only realized the fraud upon returning to Bulgaria.

Jarvis also discovered his predicament unexpectedly when he received an email notifying him that his land in Bulgaria was being put up for auction due to a debt he allegedly owed. He was accused of failing to pay for roof repairs on a house he never owned. With additional fees, his supposed debt ballooned from 6,000 to over 26,000 leva. He insists there is no evidence of any agreement, no emails or phone records, yet the court accepted the claim against him.

Reports suggest that over 70 similar cases may have occurred, with victims from various countries, including Greece, Belgium, England, Germany, and Russia. Many of the fraudulent claims appear to be linked to companies owned by Petar Kralev. According to a Bulgarian property seller, Kralev's firms have falsely claimed commission payments on deals they had no involvement in, issuing invoices long after legitimate sales had taken place. The seller provided evidence to the prosecutor’s office, suspecting large-scale fraud.

Under Bulgarian law, both private and state bailiffs are only required to send notifications by paper mail and are not obligated to search for people via phone or email. Even when fraud is suspected, bailiffs cannot intervene, as only a court has the authority to determine the legitimacy of a claim. The chairman of the Chamber of Private Bailiffs, Georgi Dichev, emphasized that their role is strictly to enforce legal procedures, regardless of any apparent irregularities.

When contacted, Kralev declined to comment, stating that these were business matters to be decided by the court. He did not provide details on how many foreign buyers had allegedly failed to pay commissions. Meanwhile, at the address where Kennedy’s legal notices were sent, new court summonses for other foreign investors have appeared, suggesting that the issue extends beyond just a few cases.

Both Kennedy and Jarvis, once enthusiastic about investing in Bulgaria, now feel betrayed. Kennedy, who previously saw Bulgaria as a secure place for his retirement, now just wants to sell everything and leave. He warns others against investing, believing the system does not protect foreign buyers. Jarvis questions how the authorities failed to notify him of the claims against him while successfully reaching him when he owed taxes. Both men are left fighting to reclaim their properties, hoping the court will recognize the fraudulent nature of the claims against them.

