Bulgaria Begins Transition to F-16 Fighters with First Official Delivery

Lockheed Martin is officially handing over the first of eight F-16 fighter jets to the Bulgarian Air Force. The ceremony will take place at the company's production facility in Greenville, South Carolina, which became operational in 2019.

This delivery marks the beginning of Bulgaria’s acquisition of 16 new F-16 aircraft under two separate contracts signed in 2019 and 2022. Two of the first batch of eight jets are expected to arrive in Bulgaria in April.

The Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force, Major General Dimitar Petrov, has stressed that mastering the F-16 is a top priority, as it will ensure a smooth and effective transition to operating the aircraft safely and efficiently. Meanwhile, Brigadier General Nikolay Rusev, head of the Graf Ignatievo Air Base, stated that modernization-related construction projects will continue in preparation for the aircraft's arrival.

In early February, a U.S. inspection is scheduled at Bulgaria’s military airbase to assess its classified facilities as part of the certification process.

For more than 75 years, Bulgaria’s military aviation has depended on Russian-made aircraft. The last major platform transition for the country's air defense took place in the late 1990s.

Source: Ministry of Defense