Disruptions Expected at Sofia Airport as Taxi Drivers Oppose New Entry Fees

Society | January 31, 2025, Friday // 09:19
Bulgaria: Disruptions Expected at Sofia Airport as Taxi Drivers Oppose New Entry Fees Photo: Stella Ivanova

A protest by taxi drivers may cause disruptions in access to Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport around noon. The demonstration is in response to changes in the traffic organization introduced on January 9, which have sparked dissatisfaction among the taxi industry.

Under the new rules, vehicles entering Terminal 2 must pass through barriers that register their license plates. Drivers can stay for free for up to 10 minutes, but any subsequent entry within an hour is subject to a fee. Taxi drivers argue that these restrictions negatively impact both their business and their customers.

Since the morning, representatives of various taxi companies have gathered near the barriers to express their discontent. Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Dimitar Nedyalkov arrived at the scene to meet with the protesters and discuss their concerns.

According to Krasimir Tsvetkov from the taxi union, the new system interferes with their work, making it difficult to serve passengers without delays or additional costs. He emphasized that taxis are an essential part of public transportation and should have unrestricted access to airport terminals.

The taxi industry is calling for changes to the new system, arguing that the imposed restrictions create unnecessary obstacles for both drivers and passengers.

Sources:

  • BNT
  • BNR
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: taxi, protest, terminal 2

Related Articles:

Serbian Protests Intensify as Students Demand Accountability for Novi Sad Tragedy

Students in Belgrade have staged a 24-hour blockade at a road junction in the "Autokomanda" neighborhood, part of the international E-75 route

World » Southeast Europe | January 27, 2025, Monday // 16:05

Bulgaria: Employers and Unions Announce National Protest Over Rising Electricity Costs

Employers and trade unions in Bulgaria have announced a national protest on January 15, 202

Society | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 15:00

Sofia Airport Unveils Free 10-Minute Parking at Terminal 2 Starting Today

Starting today, a new traffic management system is being implemented at Sofia Airport for cars approaching Terminal 2

Business » Tourism | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:23

Power Cuts Lasting Days Lead to Protest in Lovech Region Over Holiday Disruptions

Residents of Lovech region staged a second protest over the extended electricity crisis that disrupted their holidays

Business » Energy | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 14:00

Taxi Drivers Protest Rising Insurance Costs, Disrupt Traffic in Sofia

Today, taxi drivers in Bulgaria are staging a protest over unresolved issues surrounding the rising costs of "Civil Liability" insurance premiums in their industry

Society | December 20, 2024, Friday // 09:01

Public Transport Strike in Sofia Disrupts 26 Bus Routes, Traffic Resumes

Bus traffic on 26 public transport lines in Sofia, disrupted earlier today due to a protest, has been restored

Society | December 20, 2024, Friday // 08:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria’s Weekend Forecast: Mild Days Before Rain and Snow Next Week

Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions

Society » Environment | January 31, 2025, Friday // 18:40

Investigation Underway After 9-Year-Old Child Dies at School in Veliko Tarnovo

A 9-year-old girl has died at a school in Veliko Tarnovo, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death

Society » Incidents | January 31, 2025, Friday // 18:32

Three Women Killed in Fatal Road Accident in Silistra Region

A tragic road accident in Bulgaria has claimed the lives of three women in the Silistra region

Society » Incidents | January 31, 2025, Friday // 18:20

Three Earthquakes Hit Bulgaria and Greece Within Hours

In just a few hours, three earthquakes were registered in Bulgaria and Greece

Society » Environment | January 31, 2025, Friday // 12:15

Air Pollution Levels Exceed Limits in Several Bulgarian Cities

The air quality in several Bulgarian cities, including Pernik, Sofia, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Vidin, Dimitrovgrad, and Shumen, has been reported as poor

Society » Environment | January 31, 2025, Friday // 09:09

Flu Epidemic in Bulgaria Expands: New Measures in Sliven, Dobrich, and Montana

Sliven region has declared a flu epidemic, which will be in effect from February 3 to 11

Society » Health | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 18:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria