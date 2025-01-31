Disruptions Expected at Sofia Airport as Taxi Drivers Oppose New Entry Fees

A protest by taxi drivers may cause disruptions in access to Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport around noon. The demonstration is in response to changes in the traffic organization introduced on January 9, which have sparked dissatisfaction among the taxi industry.

Under the new rules, vehicles entering Terminal 2 must pass through barriers that register their license plates. Drivers can stay for free for up to 10 minutes, but any subsequent entry within an hour is subject to a fee. Taxi drivers argue that these restrictions negatively impact both their business and their customers.

Since the morning, representatives of various taxi companies have gathered near the barriers to express their discontent. Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Dimitar Nedyalkov arrived at the scene to meet with the protesters and discuss their concerns.

According to Krasimir Tsvetkov from the taxi union, the new system interferes with their work, making it difficult to serve passengers without delays or additional costs. He emphasized that taxis are an essential part of public transportation and should have unrestricted access to airport terminals.

The taxi industry is calling for changes to the new system, arguing that the imposed restrictions create unnecessary obstacles for both drivers and passengers.

Sources: