Air Pollution Levels Exceed Limits in Several Bulgarian Cities

The air quality in several Bulgarian cities, including Pernik, Sofia, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Vidin, Dimitrovgrad, and Shumen, has been reported as poor, according to data from the European Air Quality Index. Measurements show that fine particulate matter (PM) concentrations exceed the permissible limit of 50 micrograms per cubic meter. In some locations, pollution levels are nearly three times higher than the annual recommended value set by the World Health Organization.

In Sofia, the presence of dense fog has further contributed to the retention of fine dust particles, worsening air quality conditions. Similar conditions have been observed in other affected cities. Authorities advise residents to limit outdoor physical activity, particularly children in schools and kindergartens.

During previous pollution episodes, the Sofia Municipality implemented precautionary measures, including the recommendation to reduce outdoor exercise in educational institutions. Additionally, the municipality introduced a "green ticket" policy, allowing unlimited travel on public transport for a reduced fare of 1 leva per day to encourage residents to opt for public transport over personal vehicles.

The poor air quality has been a recurring issue in these cities, with multiple monitoring stations confirming elevated levels of fine particulate matter. Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions, such as avoiding prolonged exposure to outdoor air and reducing physical exertion outside, especially during peak pollution hours.

