Air Pollution Levels Exceed Limits in Several Bulgarian Cities

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 31, 2025, Friday // 09:09
Bulgaria: Air Pollution Levels Exceed Limits in Several Bulgarian Cities

The air quality in several Bulgarian cities, including Pernik, Sofia, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Vidin, Dimitrovgrad, and Shumen, has been reported as poor, according to data from the European Air Quality Index. Measurements show that fine particulate matter (PM) concentrations exceed the permissible limit of 50 micrograms per cubic meter. In some locations, pollution levels are nearly three times higher than the annual recommended value set by the World Health Organization.

In Sofia, the presence of dense fog has further contributed to the retention of fine dust particles, worsening air quality conditions. Similar conditions have been observed in other affected cities. Authorities advise residents to limit outdoor physical activity, particularly children in schools and kindergartens.

During previous pollution episodes, the Sofia Municipality implemented precautionary measures, including the recommendation to reduce outdoor exercise in educational institutions. Additionally, the municipality introduced a "green ticket" policy, allowing unlimited travel on public transport for a reduced fare of 1 leva per day to encourage residents to opt for public transport over personal vehicles.

The poor air quality has been a recurring issue in these cities, with multiple monitoring stations confirming elevated levels of fine particulate matter. Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions, such as avoiding prolonged exposure to outdoor air and reducing physical exertion outside, especially during peak pollution hours.

Sources:

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: air, quality, pollution

Related Articles:

Air Pollution Deaths: Bulgaria Leads the EU in Mortality Rates

Air pollution is the leading environmental health risk in Europe, causing significant mortality, with 357,000 deaths in the European Union in 2022

Society » Environment | January 26, 2025, Sunday // 10:04

Green Tickets, Inspections, and Low-Emission Zones: Sofia’s Fight Against PM10 Pollution

Between January 17 and 19, the Sofia Inspectorate conducted 158 inspections targeting potential sources of air pollution due to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s (NIMH) forecast for elevated PM10 levels

Society » Environment | January 20, 2025, Monday // 14:20

Green Tickets Introduced in Sofia as Air Pollution Levels Rise

Public transport in Sofia will operate with green tickets priced at 1 lev today, as part of measures to address air pollution

Society » Environment | January 20, 2025, Monday // 09:14

1-Lev Green Ticket Introduced Again in Sofia Amid Polluted Air Warning

Sofia is implementing a green ticket for public transport today as a measure to address poor air quality

Society » Environment | January 19, 2025, Sunday // 10:28

Sofia's Air Quality Remains Within Norms, Green Ticket System Gains Traction

Air quality in Sofia was reported to be completely within permissible limits on Thursday

Society » Environment | January 10, 2025, Friday // 09:37

Sofia Introduces Green Ticket and Free Parking to Combat Air Pollution

In response to elevated levels of PM10 particles in Sofia’s air and forecasts predicting continued potential for pollution

Society » Environment | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria’s Weekend Forecast: Mild Days Before Rain and Snow Next Week

Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions

Society » Environment | January 31, 2025, Friday // 18:40

Three Earthquakes Hit Bulgaria and Greece Within Hours

In just a few hours, three earthquakes were registered in Bulgaria and Greece

Society » Environment | January 31, 2025, Friday // 12:15

Bulgaria Weather Forecast: January 31 to Bring Clearer Skies and Mild Temperature

The weather in Bulgaria on January 31 will see a gradual clearing of cloud cover

Society » Environment | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 17:25

Cloudy Skies and Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria on January 30

A mostly cloudy day is expected across Bulgaria on January 30, with rain in some areas

Society » Environment | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 17:34

Above-Average Temperatures and Cloudy Conditions Across Bulgaria on January 29

On January 29, the weather across Bulgaria is expected to be mostly cloudy

Society » Environment | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 17:42

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for January 28: Sunny with Moderate Winds

On January 28, Bulgaria is expected to experience mostly sunny weather

Society » Environment | January 27, 2025, Monday // 17:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria