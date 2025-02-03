Bulgaria Weighs Energy Security as Lukoil Refinery Sale Moves Forward

The Russian company Lukoil initiated the process of selling its Bulgarian assets in June last year, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced during a parliamentary hearing. Initially, 24 companies expressed interest in acquiring the assets, with 10 maintaining their interest and 7 advancing in the selection process. Negotiations are expected to resume in early February. According to Zhelyazkov, Lukoil is seeking approximately 2 billion dollars for its Bulgarian operations, including the Neftochim Burgas refinery and its related infrastructure.

Zhelyazkov clarified that the Bulgarian state is not currently among the potential buyers. However, he noted that if the National Assembly decides and secures the necessary funding, the state could enter the bidding process. He pointed out that such a move would require a reversal of the political logic that led to the refinery’s privatization in 1999. The prime minister assured that national strategic interests would be safeguarded, as the government has the authority to approve or block the transaction based on national security concerns.

During the parliamentary hearing, concerns were raised about the refinery's upcoming planned maintenance from February 26 to April 15. However, Zhelyazkov reassured that fuel reserves have been secured, and the market would not experience shortages. Additionally, he confirmed that while changes in senior management could occur following a sale, operational employees would be retained.

The issue of Lukoil's sale sparked political controversy in parliament. Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS - New Beginning, accused Kiril Petkov of attempting to facilitate the sale of the refinery to an American company, in which he allegedly had a vested interest. Peevski claimed that Petkov had sought financial benefits from foreign firms for himself and his political allies. In response, Petkov denied the allegations, arguing that Peevski was attempting to manipulate the situation for his own gain. The debate intensified, with some opposition parties, including Revival, supporting the idea of nationalizing the refinery while questioning the justification for the estimated price.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, opposed the idea of state acquisition, citing the significant financial burden it would impose. With Bulgaria facing a budget deficit of 18 billion leva, Borisov questioned how the government could allocate the estimated –3 billion needed to repurchase the refinery. He emphasized the importance of maintaining pension and income growth, warning against repeating past financial mismanagement.

Zhelyazkov also highlighted that recent amendments to Bulgaria’s Foreign Investment Law provide mechanisms to prevent the refinery from being sold to buyers linked to Russian or Belarusian assets. The newly established Interdepartmental Council for the Screening of Foreign Direct Investments will review the deal’s impact on national security and critical infrastructure. This body, alongside the Commission for the Protection of Competition, has the authority to block the sale if deemed necessary.

Despite ongoing political disputes, the process of selling Lukoil’s Bulgarian assets is set to continue in February. The government remains committed to overseeing the transaction while ensuring that Bulgaria’s energy security and economic stability are not compromised.

