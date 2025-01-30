ECB President Confident in Bulgaria’s Eurozone Progress

World » EU | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 18:21
Bulgaria: ECB President Confident in Bulgaria’s Eurozone Progress

Bulgaria has made progress in meeting the convergence criteria for joining the eurozone, according to European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde. Speaking at a press conference, she noted that the assessment primarily falls under the European Commission’s jurisdiction but emphasized that the process in Bulgaria is advancing. Lagarde highlighted that the ECB's role is limited to evaluating inflation convergence while also monitoring fiscal position and sustainability. Based on discussions with Bulgarian authorities, she expressed confidence that the country is on the right track.

At the press conference following the ECB meeting, Lagarde announced that the central bank had unanimously decided to cut its three key interest rates by 25 basis points. She stressed that there was no debate over the appropriateness of the decision, which had been put forward by ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane. Lagarde also clarified that the Governing Council had not considered a larger 50-basis-point reduction.

She reiterated that the ECB's monetary and interest rate policy remains in constrained financial conditions and cautioned that it was too early to discuss ending the rate-cutting cycle. Future decisions on monetary policy, she said, would depend on economic data gathered in the coming weeks and months. Lagarde pointed out that the eurozone economy remains weak in the short term, citing fragile consumer confidence and declining output.

Although household incomes have risen in real terms, Lagarde noted that consumers have not yet been sufficiently encouraged to increase spending. She remained optimistic about a potential recovery, citing the solid labor market, low unemployment, and expectations of improved working conditions and higher incomes, which could strengthen consumer confidence and spending. More accessible credit should also support consumption and investment, while exports could contribute to growth—provided that trade tensions do not escalate.

However, Lagarde warned that increased global trade frictions could hamper eurozone growth by slowing exports and weakening the broader economy. She also said that inflation projections remain uncertain due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, which could drive up energy prices. The ECB expects inflation to fluctuate in the short term before stabilizing around its 2% target over the medium term.

Discussing tariffs, Lagarde cautioned that their introduction could have a negative global impact. She dismissed the idea of imposing tariffs as "completely unrealistic," arguing that such a move would only heighten economic uncertainty. She also pointed out that the effects of tariff adjustments would depend on various factors, including whether they are applied universally or at different rates across countries. Additionally, she warned of potential trade diversions and the risk of retaliatory measures from affected nations.

Towards the end of the press conference, Lagarde expressed confidence that none of the central banks within the ECB's General Council would hold bitcoin as part of their foreign exchange reserves. She emphasized that reserves should be "liquid, safe, and secure" and should not be associated with risks such as money laundering or other criminal activities.

Source: BNR

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, ECB, Lagarde

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Grants EU Blue Cards to Skilled Workers, Mainly from Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey

Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov recently responded to an inquiry from MP Martin Dimitrov regarding the number of highly skilled workers who have been granted permission to work in Bulgaria

Business | February 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Driving Course Prices Set to Exceed 2,000 Leva Amid New Regulations

The cost of driving courses in Bulgaria is expected to rise further

Society | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Companies Prepare for Euro Adoption Amid Rising Costs and Regulatory Delays

For now, the transition to the euro in Bulgaria is set for January 1, 2026, but the decision must be made in time—by the end of the first half of this year

Business | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Schengen Entry Worsens Bulgaria’s Struggle to Hire Foreign Workers

The full integration of Bulgaria into the Schengen area has further complicated the already existing challenges in hiring foreign workers, particularly in the tourism sector

Business » Tourism | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Weekend Forecast: Mild Days Before Rain and Snow Next Week

Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions

Society » Environment | January 31, 2025, Friday // 17:00

European Commission Takes Action Against Bulgaria for Non-Compliance with EU Regulations

The European Commission (EC) has presented data regarding several criminal proceedings linked to the enforcement of EU law, with Bulgaria involved in seven of these cases

World » EU | January 31, 2025, Friday // 15:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Commission Takes Action Against Bulgaria for Non-Compliance with EU Regulations

The European Commission (EC) has presented data regarding several criminal proceedings linked to the enforcement of EU law, with Bulgaria involved in seven of these cases

World » EU | January 31, 2025, Friday // 15:04

Iraqi Quran Burner Shot Dead in Sweden

Salwan Momika, the Iraqi refugee notorious for burning copies of the Quran, was shot dead in his apartment in the Swedish city of Södertälje on Wednesday night

World » EU | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 11:12

Trump’s Greenland Plan Faces Major Setback as 85% Say No, France Weighs Military Action

A recent survey revealed that 85% of Greenlanders oppose the idea of their island becoming part of the United States

World » EU | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

European Security Needs Rebuilding, Says Senior Foreign Relations Expert

Vessela Tcherneva, vice president of the European Council on Foreign Relations, shared her perspective on the current state of European defense and security

World » EU | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 07:37

'Vezhen' Detention Spurs NATO Response and Bulgarian Investigation (UPDATED)

The Bulgarian shipping company Navibulgar is conducting its own investigation into the incident involving the ship "Vezhen," which was detained in the Baltic Sea

World » EU | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00

Eurozone Credit Demand Remains Weak as Banks Brace for Further Tightening in 2025

Eurozone banks have increasingly tightened their lending standards for businesses in the final quarter of 2024

World » EU | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 12:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria