Flu Epidemic in Bulgaria Expands: New Measures in Sliven, Dobrich, and Montana

Sliven region has declared a flu epidemic, which will be in effect from February 3 to 11. Along with the standard anti-epidemic measures, in-person learning has been suspended in the district. Schools in Montana region will also remain closed next week as the epidemic period there has been extended until February 7.

A similar decision has been made in Dobrich region, where the declared epidemic will continue for another week. In the region, time slots have been introduced for scheduled consultations with healthy pregnant women and children, preventive examinations, mandatory immunizations, and re-immunizations. These services will be conducted from 08:30 to 10:00 and from 14:00 to 15:30. A similar measure has been implemented in Haskovo, while in Plovdiv, in addition to specific hours, Tuesday and Thursday have been designated for examinations and consultations of healthy individuals.

Meanwhile, students in the regions of Pernik, Plovdiv, and Varna remain out of class. Schools in Vratsa and Haskovo are also closed until January 31, when health authorities will reassess the situation and decide whether to extend the existing measures.

Additional precautions have been introduced in several regions. In Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, and Dobrich, wearing medical masks in healthcare facilities is now mandatory.

At the same time, the flu epidemic declaration for the region of Blagoevgrad will be lifted starting tomorrow.

