Schengen Entry Worsens Bulgaria’s Struggle to Hire Foreign Workers

The full integration of Bulgaria into the Schengen area has further complicated the already existing challenges in hiring foreign workers, particularly in the tourism sector. Businesses are now facing increasing difficulties due to bureaucratic delays, lack of coordination between institutions, and outdated administrative procedures. These concerns were discussed at a roundtable on post-Schengen tourism challenges, organized by the Bulgarian Union of Balneology and SPA Tourism (BUBST).

One of the main issues raised is the excessive time required to process work visas, which can take at least three months under the best circumstances. Hoteliers and labor recruitment agencies report that many approved workers abandon the process midway due to the prolonged and cumbersome procedure, opting instead for employment in countries with faster and more efficient hiring systems. For instance, one hotelier noted that just processing the documents for 80 workers amounted to 1,000 pages, straining both businesses and the institutions responsible for approvals.

Beyond visa delays, businesses highlight the inefficiencies in the onboarding process for foreign workers. After their arrival, employees often face additional administrative hurdles, including repeated visits to various institutions before they can officially start work. Opening a bank account presents another challenge, with workers sometimes waiting up to two months to receive a banking card. Since Bulgarian labor regulations require employers with over 100 workers to pay salaries via bank transfers, this delay results in either postponed wages for workers or fines for employers who resort to cash payments.

The challenges extend beyond the private sector, as government institutions also suffer from staffing shortages and excessive workloads. Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that despite the rising demand for visas—estimated at 2.8 million applicants annually—the budget constraints prevent hiring additional personnel. Bulgaria operates 85 consular services worldwide with only 100 employees and 70 technical assistants. Efforts to secure additional funding for more staff have been unsuccessful, leading to long wait times for visa applicants.

Officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Agency for National Security (SANS) also highlighted concerns regarding fraudulent applications. They reported instances of falsified criminal records, particularly from applicants from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as cases of human trafficking. There is also a growing issue with temporary work visas being misused, as some workers enter Bulgaria on short-term permits but later travel freely within the Schengen area instead of returning to their home countries.

Representatives from the tourism industry argue that Bulgaria's visa application system is outdated and needs modernization, including the introduction of electronic visa applications. The lack of digitalization deters potential workers and tourists alike. Turkish citizens, for example, have shown increased interest in Bulgaria’s winter tourism, yet many are discouraged from visiting due to lengthy visa processing times.

In response to these concerns, Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh announced plans to establish a working group under his leadership to address the administrative and legislative obstacles raised by businesses. He emphasized the need for collaboration among different ministries and parliamentary committees to develop effective solutions. According to him, the focus should be on future reforms rather than assigning blame for the delays and inefficiencies of the past four years.