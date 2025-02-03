Former PM Stanishev: Bulgaria More Prepared for the Euro Than Croatia

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and former leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Sergey Stanishev, has firmly endorsed the idea of Bulgaria joining the eurozone, stating that the country is economically more prepared than Croatia and other nations that have already adopted the euro. He highlighted that Bulgaria's lack of financial sovereignty, due to its currency board established in 1997, means the country has no control over its monetary policy. Stanishev argued that being excluded from the core of the EU could push Bulgaria to the periphery, which would harm its citizens.

While discussing his candidacy for the leadership of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Stanishev emphasized the need for national consensus-building within the party. He criticized the political divide, referring to a situation where different factions, such as GERB and BSP, fail to align on common goals. The former Prime Minister noted that the BSP must become a force that formulates national policies based on consensus, and he expressed concerns over the party's future if it doesn't adopt such an approach. He also acknowledged that he has a sense of responsibility to the BSP, due to its long history, which he fears could wither away without change.

Stanishev argued that the BSP must tackle several important issues during its Congress. These include clarifying the purpose of its participation in government, identifying the current state of the party—particularly as it struggles in some parts of the country—and outlining its vision for future elections. He stressed the importance of having clear goals and priorities for the country, particularly regarding the demographic decline facing Bulgaria.

He expressed frustration with the lack of clear left-wing priorities within the coalition agreement, especially concerning the growing depopulation problem in Bulgaria. Stanishev believes the country requires a regional policy to reverse this trend. Furthermore, he noted that the BSP's agreement to enter government with parties that are ideologically foreign to them must be based on specific policy goals, rather than just maintaining the government.

Stanishev also addressed the issue of direct elections for the BSP leader, warning that it could lead to the chairman gaining too much power over the Congress and National Council. While he acknowledged that direct elections give members a chance to express their views, he worried that the process could devolve into a contest of lobbies, rather than focusing on the party’s future direction. If this happens, he believes the BSP's political significance could be undermined, and the party's chances of regaining voter trust in future elections would be lost.

Source: Nova TV