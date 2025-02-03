Former PM Stanishev: Bulgaria More Prepared for the Euro Than Croatia

Business » FINANCE | January 31, 2025, Friday // 08:04
Bulgaria: Former PM Stanishev: Bulgaria More Prepared for the Euro Than Croatia Sergey Stanishev

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister and former leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Sergey Stanishev, has firmly endorsed the idea of Bulgaria joining the eurozone, stating that the country is economically more prepared than Croatia and other nations that have already adopted the euro. He highlighted that Bulgaria's lack of financial sovereignty, due to its currency board established in 1997, means the country has no control over its monetary policy. Stanishev argued that being excluded from the core of the EU could push Bulgaria to the periphery, which would harm its citizens.

While discussing his candidacy for the leadership of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Stanishev emphasized the need for national consensus-building within the party. He criticized the political divide, referring to a situation where different factions, such as GERB and BSP, fail to align on common goals. The former Prime Minister noted that the BSP must become a force that formulates national policies based on consensus, and he expressed concerns over the party's future if it doesn't adopt such an approach. He also acknowledged that he has a sense of responsibility to the BSP, due to its long history, which he fears could wither away without change.

Stanishev argued that the BSP must tackle several important issues during its Congress. These include clarifying the purpose of its participation in government, identifying the current state of the party—particularly as it struggles in some parts of the country—and outlining its vision for future elections. He stressed the importance of having clear goals and priorities for the country, particularly regarding the demographic decline facing Bulgaria.

He expressed frustration with the lack of clear left-wing priorities within the coalition agreement, especially concerning the growing depopulation problem in Bulgaria. Stanishev believes the country requires a regional policy to reverse this trend. Furthermore, he noted that the BSP's agreement to enter government with parties that are ideologically foreign to them must be based on specific policy goals, rather than just maintaining the government.

Stanishev also addressed the issue of direct elections for the BSP leader, warning that it could lead to the chairman gaining too much power over the Congress and National Council. While he acknowledged that direct elections give members a chance to express their views, he worried that the process could devolve into a contest of lobbies, rather than focusing on the party’s future direction. If this happens, he believes the BSP's political significance could be undermined, and the party's chances of regaining voter trust in future elections would be lost.

Source: Nova TV

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Croatia, Bulgaria, BSP, Stanishev

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Grants EU Blue Cards to Skilled Workers, Mainly from Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey

Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov recently responded to an inquiry from MP Martin Dimitrov regarding the number of highly skilled workers who have been granted permission to work in Bulgaria

Business | February 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Among EU Countries with Highest Agricultural Land Rental Prices

In 2023, the average price for one decare of arable land across the European Union (EU) was 1,179 euros

Business » Industry | February 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Driving Course Prices Set to Exceed 2,000 Leva Amid New Regulations

The cost of driving courses in Bulgaria is expected to rise further

Society | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Companies Prepare for Euro Adoption Amid Rising Costs and Regulatory Delays

For now, the transition to the euro in Bulgaria is set for January 1, 2026, but the decision must be made in time—by the end of the first half of this year

Business | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Schengen Entry Worsens Bulgaria’s Struggle to Hire Foreign Workers

The full integration of Bulgaria into the Schengen area has further complicated the already existing challenges in hiring foreign workers, particularly in the tourism sector

Business » Tourism | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Weekend Forecast: Mild Days Before Rain and Snow Next Week

Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions

Society » Environment | January 31, 2025, Friday // 18:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgarian Economist: Window for Eurozone Membership is Closing Amid Shifting European Politics

Economist Nikola Yankov, a former deputy minister of economy in Bulgaria and currently leading the economic team of the "Blue Bulgaria" party, expressed on BNR concerns about the current political and economic direction in the country

Business » Finance | January 31, 2025, Friday // 13:25

Former Finance Minister: Bulgaria Needs 15 Billion in Debt as Budget Deficit Remains High

Former Finance Minister Simeon Dyankov has warned that Bulgaria's budgetary situation remains strained

Business » Finance | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 10:23

Bulgaria to Meet Eurozone's Final Price Stability Requirement This Month

Bulgaria is projected to meet the convergence criterion for price stability in January 2025, with expectations to continue achieving this for the rest of the year

Business » Finance | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

Ready or Not? Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry Faces Political and Economic Hurdles

Bulgaria's readiness to join the eurozone has become a hot topic, with varying opinions emerging from politicians and parties

Business » Finance | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 09:16

Public Sector Salaries and Eurozone Entry Prioritized in Bulgaria's New Budget Plan

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance, led by Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, announced that by February 14, a new draft of the State Budget Act for 2025

Business » Finance | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 15:42

Bulgaria's Trade with Russia Unaffected by EU Sanctions

The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia until the end of the year, targeting various sectors including trade, finance, technology, and personal rights

Business » Finance | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria