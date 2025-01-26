Varna Airport Announces New Direct Flight to One of the World’s Richest Cities

Bulgaria: Varna Airport Announces New Direct Flight to One of the World’s Richest Cities

Starting March 31, Varna Airport will introduce its first-ever direct flight to Abu Dhabi, marking a historic milestone for the airport. The new route, operated by Wizz Air, will run three times a week, connecting Bulgaria's coastal city with the United Arab Emirates' capital.

Wizz Air is set to expand its operations at Varna Airport this year, launching 12 additional routes. These will include flights to cities such as Berlin Brandenburg, Nuremberg, Frankfurt Hahn, Dortmund, Hamburg, Memmingen, Leipzig, London Luton, London Gatwick, Charleroi, Eindhoven, and Tel Aviv.

The new year-round connection between Varna and Abu Dhabi was unveiled at a recent meeting with the business community, attended by UAE Ambassador to Bulgaria, Abdulrahman Ahmed Aljaber. According to Frank Quante, CEO of Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD, the route will open new prospects for tourism along Bulgaria's Black Sea coast.

Quante emphasized that promoting Bulgaria as a tourist destination in the UAE is crucial for the route’s success. He highlighted ongoing efforts to boost visibility, noting that collaboration with additional partners will be essential to achieving greater success.

