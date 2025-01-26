Varna Airport Announces New Direct Flight to One of the World’s Richest Cities
Starting March 31, Varna Airport will introduce its first-ever direct flight to Abu Dhabi, marking a historic milestone for the airport. The new route, operated by Wizz Air, will run three times a week, connecting Bulgaria's coastal city with the United Arab Emirates' capital.
Wizz Air is set to expand its operations at Varna Airport this year, launching 12 additional routes. These will include flights to cities such as Berlin Brandenburg, Nuremberg, Frankfurt Hahn, Dortmund, Hamburg, Memmingen, Leipzig, London Luton, London Gatwick, Charleroi, Eindhoven, and Tel Aviv.
The new year-round connection between Varna and Abu Dhabi was unveiled at a recent meeting with the business community, attended by UAE Ambassador to Bulgaria, Abdulrahman Ahmed Aljaber. According to Frank Quante, CEO of Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD, the route will open new prospects for tourism along Bulgaria's Black Sea coast.
Quante emphasized that promoting Bulgaria as a tourist destination in the UAE is crucial for the route’s success. He highlighted ongoing efforts to boost visibility, noting that collaboration with additional partners will be essential to achieving greater success.
Increase in Israeli Tourists Expected in Bulgaria After Gaza Ceasefire
Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria Yossi Levi-Sfari expects an increase in Israeli tourists to Bulgaria following the recent Gaza ceasefire
Wizz Air Offers Romantic Escapes from Sofia for Valentine’s Day
Wizz Air has unveiled its top romantic destinations for Valentine’s Day in 2025, offering the perfect opportunity for couples to celebrate the occasion with a getaway
Free Winter Parking for Tourist Buses at Sofia Airport
Sofia Airport has introduced free access to the Terminal 2 bus parking lot (P8) for tour operators’ buses and coaches throughout the winter season of 2024/2025
Bulgaria's Cities Offer Low Cost of Living: Sofia at Just 39% of New York's
Sofia has been ranked 195th out of 327 cities worldwide in Numbeo's 2025 cost of living rankings
Wizz Air Relaunches Direct Flights Between Sofia and Tel Aviv
Wizz Air has resumed its flights from Sofia to Tel Aviv
Wizz Air Expands Its Network with New Year-Round Flights from Varna
Wizz Air has announced the launch of a new and exclusive route from Varna to Leipzig, Germany, marking a significant expansion of its network