One-Third of Bulgaria's Economy is in the Gray Sector, Says GERB Minister

Politics | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 15:30
Bulgaria: One-Third of Bulgaria's Economy is in the Gray Sector, Says GERB Minister Tomislav Donchev

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth from GERB, Tomislav Donchev, stated that Bulgaria is seeking reserves and preparing to make cuts to the 2025 Budget. He shared these details during a visit to Plovdiv, emphasizing that the government will not raise taxes but will focus on identifying areas for revenue growth.

One of the key issues highlighted by Donchev is the ongoing battle against the gray economy, which he described as constituting one-third of Bulgaria’s economy. He noted that the government is exploring ways to increase revenues while avoiding cuts to expenditures that directly impact citizens. According to Donchev, there are opportunities for reductions in the functioning of state administration, which he assured is not as large as some might think.

Donchev also mentioned that the specifics of the budget would be finalized in the coming weeks, as the project needs to go through the tripartite and the Council of Ministers before being presented to the parliament. He expressed regret over the delayed adoption of state and municipal budgets, acknowledging that it is likely to happen in March or April. However, he stressed that "better late than never."

Source: BNR

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: economy, Bulgaria, Donchev, gray

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Grants EU Blue Cards to Skilled Workers, Mainly from Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey

Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov recently responded to an inquiry from MP Martin Dimitrov regarding the number of highly skilled workers who have been granted permission to work in Bulgaria

Business | February 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Driving Course Prices Set to Exceed 2,000 Leva Amid New Regulations

The cost of driving courses in Bulgaria is expected to rise further

Society | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Companies Prepare for Euro Adoption Amid Rising Costs and Regulatory Delays

For now, the transition to the euro in Bulgaria is set for January 1, 2026, but the decision must be made in time—by the end of the first half of this year

Business | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Schengen Entry Worsens Bulgaria’s Struggle to Hire Foreign Workers

The full integration of Bulgaria into the Schengen area has further complicated the already existing challenges in hiring foreign workers, particularly in the tourism sector

Business » Tourism | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Weekend Forecast: Mild Days Before Rain and Snow Next Week

Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions

Society » Environment | January 31, 2025, Friday // 17:00

European Commission Takes Action Against Bulgaria for Non-Compliance with EU Regulations

The European Commission (EC) has presented data regarding several criminal proceedings linked to the enforcement of EU law, with Bulgaria involved in seven of these cases

World » EU | January 31, 2025, Friday // 15:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Finance Minister: Petkova: Bulgaria Will Request Eurozone Convergence Report When Criteria Are Met

Bulgaria will not request an extraordinary convergence report for now

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 15:00

Pro-Russian Party 'Revival' Pushes for Bulgaria’s Withdrawal from WHO

﻿The Bulgarian pro-Russian political party "Revival" has introduced a draft decision calling for the country’s withdrawal from its agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO)

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 11:22

No Evidence Linking Espionage Detainees to Bulgaria's Political Elite, Says Presidency

The Bulgarian Presidency has dismissed claims made by Bulgarian citizens under investigation for espionage in the UK

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 11:18

Open Society Director: Soros's Contributions to Bulgaria Exceed $100 Million

Georgi Stoychev, the executive director of Open Society, has dismissed calls for a parliamentary investigation into the activities of George Soros in Bulgaria, describing such requests as unfounded and a waste of parliamentary time

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 10:16

Bulgaria Begins Transition to F-16 Fighters with First Official Delivery

Lockheed Martin is officially handing over the first of eight F-16 fighter jets to the Bulgarian Air Force

Politics » Defense | January 31, 2025, Friday // 09:23

Bulgarians on Trial in the UK for Spying: They Allegedly Helped President Radev Win a Second Term

A spy ring operating out of the UK has been accused of having links to the "highest echelons" of Bulgaria's government, as revealed in ongoing hearings at a British court

Politics | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 12:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria