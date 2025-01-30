C-3PO’s Anthony Daniels to Attend Aniventure Comic Con 2025 in Sofia, Bulgaria

The legendary actor Anthony Daniels, best known for his iconic portrayal of C-3PO from the Star Wars saga, is set to attend Aniventure Comic Con 2025 in Bulgaria. The popular event, a major fixture in the country’s pop culture scene, will take place on July 5th and 6th at the Inter Expo Center.

Aniventure Comic Con has become a much-anticipated event, attracting over 20,000 fans each year. The festival, which celebrates cosplay, manga, comics, anime, gaming, and pop culture, brings together a wide range of enthusiasts, including artists, influencers, and actors from the entertainment industry. As in previous years, the event promises an unforgettable weekend filled with unique experiences and memorable moments for all attendees.

Anthony Daniels will be a star guest at this year’s festival, making appearances on both days. The British actor’s journey in Star Wars began in 1977 when he was cast as C-3PO in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Since then, he has become a significant figure in the Star Wars universe, portraying the golden protocol droid across every movie in the series. Daniels has also voiced the character in various Star Wars radio series, animated shows, and video games. Notably, his role extends beyond the original films into Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Lego Movie.

At Aniventure Comic Con 2025, fans will have the chance to meet Daniels, with opportunities for photos, autographs, and selfies available through special Meet & Greet tickets. He will also participate in a special panel on the main stage, where he will engage in a Q&A session, sharing insights about his career and role as C-3PO. To ensure access to these exclusive experiences, the organizers recommend purchasing tickets in advance, available through the Eventim network, with prices ranging from 80 to 120 leva.

In addition to meeting Daniels, visitors can look forward to a variety of exciting activities throughout the weekend. The event will feature workshops, demonstrations, lectures, gaming tournaments, original merchandise, and a wide range of competitions, including the spectacular cosplay show. For the second consecutive year, the cosplay show will send two representatives from Bulgaria to the “Pop Culture Hiroshima” competition in Japan. Registrations for other competitions, including K-POP, AMV (Anime Music Videos), and manga art, are also now open.

Tickets for the two-day event, including ULTRA passes, are available for purchase through the official website and the Eventim network across Bulgaria. Fans of all ages are sure to enjoy the exciting activities and special guest appearances at Aniventure Comic Con 2025.