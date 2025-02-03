Bulgaria Weather Forecast: January 31 to Bring Clearer Skies and Mild Temperature

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 17:25
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Weather Forecast: January 31 to Bring Clearer Skies and Mild Temperature @Pexels

The weather in Bulgaria on January 31 will see a gradual clearing of cloud cover, with some reduced visibility in the plains and valleys before noon. A light to moderate west-northwesterly wind will pick up in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 12°C and 17°C, with Sofia expecting around 12°C.

On the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will also decrease, although it will remain more persistent in the northernmost areas. The wind will be light to moderate, coming from the west-northwest. Highs will range from 10°C to 15°C, while the sea temperature will be between 8°C and 9°C.

In the mountains, clouds will clear out, allowing for more sunshine in most areas by the afternoon. The wind will be light to moderate from the west-northwest, with a southwesterly breeze over the ridges. At 1,200 metres, temperatures will reach around 9°C, and at 2,000 metres, they will be around 2°C.

Source: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Grants EU Blue Cards to Skilled Workers, Mainly from Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey

Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov recently responded to an inquiry from MP Martin Dimitrov regarding the number of highly skilled workers who have been granted permission to work in Bulgaria

Business | February 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Driving Course Prices Set to Exceed 2,000 Leva Amid New Regulations

The cost of driving courses in Bulgaria is expected to rise further

Society | February 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Companies Prepare for Euro Adoption Amid Rising Costs and Regulatory Delays

For now, the transition to the euro in Bulgaria is set for January 1, 2026, but the decision must be made in time—by the end of the first half of this year

Business | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Schengen Entry Worsens Bulgaria’s Struggle to Hire Foreign Workers

The full integration of Bulgaria into the Schengen area has further complicated the already existing challenges in hiring foreign workers, particularly in the tourism sector

Business » Tourism | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Weekend Forecast: Mild Days Before Rain and Snow Next Week

Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions

Society » Environment | January 31, 2025, Friday // 17:00

European Commission Takes Action Against Bulgaria for Non-Compliance with EU Regulations

The European Commission (EC) has presented data regarding several criminal proceedings linked to the enforcement of EU law, with Bulgaria involved in seven of these cases

World » EU | January 31, 2025, Friday // 15:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Three Earthquakes Hit Bulgaria and Greece Within Hours

In just a few hours, three earthquakes were registered in Bulgaria and Greece

Society » Environment | January 31, 2025, Friday // 12:15

Air Pollution Levels Exceed Limits in Several Bulgarian Cities

The air quality in several Bulgarian cities, including Pernik, Sofia, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Vidin, Dimitrovgrad, and Shumen, has been reported as poor

Society » Environment | January 31, 2025, Friday // 09:09

Cloudy Skies and Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria on January 30

A mostly cloudy day is expected across Bulgaria on January 30, with rain in some areas

Society » Environment | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 17:34

Above-Average Temperatures and Cloudy Conditions Across Bulgaria on January 29

On January 29, the weather across Bulgaria is expected to be mostly cloudy

Society » Environment | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 17:42

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for January 28: Sunny with Moderate Winds

On January 28, Bulgaria is expected to experience mostly sunny weather

Society » Environment | January 27, 2025, Monday // 17:20

Weather Update: Warm Day Ahead with Fog in Lowlands and Clear Conditions in the Mountains

On January 27, the weather across Bulgaria is expected to be mostly sunny, with calm conditions and minimal wind

Society » Environment | January 26, 2025, Sunday // 22:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria