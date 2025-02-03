Bulgaria Weather Forecast: January 31 to Bring Clearer Skies and Mild Temperature

The weather in Bulgaria on January 31 will see a gradual clearing of cloud cover, with some reduced visibility in the plains and valleys before noon. A light to moderate west-northwesterly wind will pick up in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 12°C and 17°C, with Sofia expecting around 12°C.

On the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will also decrease, although it will remain more persistent in the northernmost areas. The wind will be light to moderate, coming from the west-northwest. Highs will range from 10°C to 15°C, while the sea temperature will be between 8°C and 9°C.

In the mountains, clouds will clear out, allowing for more sunshine in most areas by the afternoon. The wind will be light to moderate from the west-northwest, with a southwesterly breeze over the ridges. At 1,200 metres, temperatures will reach around 9°C, and at 2,000 metres, they will be around 2°C.

Source: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)