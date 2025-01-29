Fatal Skiing Incident in Bansko: Man Collides with Trees on Slope

A man has died while skiing in the Bansko resort located in the Pirin mountains, according to the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS), who confirmed the incident to BNT. The man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, was skiing on slope 6 when he lost control and collided with nearby trees. The location of the incident was just 150 meters away from one of the bars above Kolarski Pat.

At this stage, the man's nationality remains unclear. Authorities have been notified and an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death. The police are currently unable to provide further details on the case, as stated by the press office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Source: BNT