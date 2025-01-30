Bulgarians on Trial in the UK for Spying: They Allegedly Helped President Radev Win a Second Term

A spy ring operating out of the UK has been accused of having links to the "highest echelons" of Bulgaria's government, as revealed in ongoing hearings at a British court, writes The Independent. Katrin Ivanova, 33, along with her partner Biser Dzhambazov, 43, and co-defendant Orlin Roussev, 46, are part of the group facing charges related to espionage. The prosecution claims that Ivanova was the “chief minion” of the operation, asserting that Dzhambazov, her partner, had ties to powerful figures in Bulgaria, including President Rumen Radev. Ivanova, however, maintains that she was manipulated and believed she was uncovering "corruption" while tailing investigative journalist Christo Grozev around Europe.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Alison Morgan questioned Ivanova’s role in the operation, challenging her claim that she was unaware of the corruption. Morgan presented evidence of Ivanova’s involvement in the 2021 Bulgarian elections, where Ivanova, Dzhambazov, and another co-defendant, Vanya Gaberova, allegedly helped facilitate the election process. Ivanova confessed that a representative of the Bulgarian embassy in London contacted her to assist in certifying votes, though she did not report any concerns about the process to officials.

Further questioning revealed a possible connection between Dzhambazov and powerful political figures in Bulgaria. Morgan read a text exchange between Dzhambazov and Roussev, in which they discussed their “strong relationship” with Bulgaria's president, Radev, and other senior politicians. Despite Ivanova denying any links to these figures, the prosecution suggested that she was well aware of the influence Dzhambazov wielded. Ivanova, however, rejected the notion, claiming she had no personal connections with Bulgaria’s government.

As the trial unfolds, more details emerge about the espionage operation. Dzhambazov and Roussev have admitted to participating in the conspiracy, while Ivanova, Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanchev deny the charges. The group is accused of gathering information for Russian interests between 2020 and 2023, allegedly targeting specific individuals and locations. Additionally, the group is said to have been offered £700,000 to locate or eliminate a Russian dissident, Kirill Kachur, in Montenegro.

