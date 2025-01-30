Trump’s Ban on Diversity Programs Forces Pause on Pride and Other Major Celebrations in the US

The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has paused observances of several cultural and historical events, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black History Month, and Pride Month, following an executive order from former President Donald Trump that banned diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in federal workplaces. The decision affects 11 annual events, including National Hispanic Heritage Month and Holocaust Days of Remembrance.

This action, outlined in a memo from the DIA, was confirmed by a U.S. official who noted that it pertains specifically to the DIA and is not an across-the-board policy for the entire Department of Defense. The memo states that the DIA will "pause all activities and events related to Agency Special Emphasis Programs" until further notice, with the exception of national holidays like Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth, which remain unaffected.

The memo also lists other observances that are now on hold, such as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, National American Indian Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Women’s Equality Day, and Women’s History Month. While the DIA is halting these celebrations, the agency continues to work with the Department of Defense to implement guidance from the White House and ensure compliance with the executive order.

The decision reflects the broader confusion federal agencies have faced since Trump’s January 20 order, which ended DEI initiatives across the government. With limited guidance from the White House, many agencies have taken an expansive approach to comply with the directive. On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the Pentagon’s commitment to eliminating DEI programs, saying, “We’re not joking around,” and reaffirming that DEI efforts would not continue under any form.

Regarding the status of Black History Month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the administration intends to continue celebrating American history and the contributions of all Americans, regardless of race or creed.

In some ways, this shift mirrors the Air Force’s earlier move to remove DEI content from its basic training curriculum, which led to a temporary suspension of lessons on historical figures like the Tuskegee Airmen and female WWII pilots. After public outcry, the Air Force reversed its decision, ensuring that these historical lessons would remain in training.