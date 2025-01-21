Political Tensions Rise in North Macedonia Over Provocative Statements Made by Bosnian Serb Leader

Recent comments made by Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska, have caused a stir in North Macedonia, continuing to dominate local discussions for a third consecutive day. Dodik, a prominent Bosnian Serb leader, attended the St. Sava Day celebration in Skopje, a significant holiday for Serbs in the country. The event, which took place at the National Theater, saw the presence of notable figures, including the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Porfirije, and the Speaker of the Montenegrin Parliament, Andrija Mandic. However, Dodik's speech has been viewed by many in North Macedonia as provocative, with his remarks sparking widespread criticism.

During his address, Dodik spoke about the Serbian identity in Republika Srpska, emphasizing their desire to live in their own country without intending to harm others. He controversially stated that a war had been fought based on false claims that the Bosnian Serbs had killed 300,000 people, "a narrative perpetuated by U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration". Dodik further compared the war in Bosnia to the current situation in Ukraine, asserting that Russia, under Vladimir Putin, was justified in protecting the Russian minority in Ukraine to prevent NATO's encroachment near Moscow.

The Bosnian Serb leader also made critical comments about North Macedonia's path towards NATO and Europe. He expressed his belief that Europe had lost its global competitiveness and questioned what Europe had to offer. Dodik emphasized that the Serbs could not be part of NATO due to the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, and while they were on a European path, he suggested that North Macedonia had received little in return from Europe for the concessions it had made.

In response to Dodik's statements, Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski strongly disagreed with the anti-EU and anti-NATO sentiments expressed. He condemned the use of the St. Sava celebration for political messaging, highlighting that such remarks were unacceptable. Opposition leader Venko Filipce also criticized Mickoski, questioning whether the government had fully assessed the implications of hosting Dodik, given the sensitivity of his views. Filipce pointed out that North Macedonia's NATO membership and its multicultural society made such divisive statements particularly concerning.

Additionally, some political figures in North Macedonia, including Bilall Kasami of the BESA party, criticized Deputy Prime Minister Ivan Stoilkovic for inviting Dodik, especially since the Bosnian Serb leader is on the U.S. sanctions list. Kasami argued that North Macedonia, as a multi-ethnic country, should be mindful of the guests it invites, given the potential harm to the country's international reputation.

The controversy has drawn reactions from various groups. The Bosnian Democratic Alliance criticized Stoilkovic for meeting Dodik in his official capacity, while the Albanian party DUI labeled Dodik as an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of working to divide Bosnia and Herzegovina. DUI also condemned the government's actions, calling it a blow to North Macedonia's international reputation and its commitment to European values. Former Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani expressed his disappointment, accusing the government of undermining the Ohrid Framework Agreement and questioning the message being sent to Albanian citizens and victims of genocide.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) also weighed in, calling for the government to join the U.S. and U.K. sanctions against Dodik and other controversial figures. The LDP's statement highlighted the importance of respecting the laws and positions of North Macedonia, including its recognition of Bosnia and Herzegovina's sovereignty and the genocide in Srebrenica.

The Canadian Institute for Genocide Studies added to the criticism, denouncing the diplomatic incident as a scandal. The institute pointed out that Stoilković's reception of Dodik, coupled with the absence of the Bosnian flag during the meeting, symbolized support for Dodik's separatist agenda. The institute accused Dodik of perpetuating an anti-Bosniak, nationalist campaign, further fueling divisions in the region.

In the wake of the controversy, Stoilkovic defended his actions, stating that he agreed with Prime Minister Mickoski's assessment of the situation. However, the backlash continues to grow, with calls for North Macedonia to reassess its diplomatic practices and its relationships with controversial regional figures.

Sources: