Russian Figure Skating Champions Among Victims of Deadly U.S. Plane Crash
Former Russian world champion figure skaters Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were reportedly among the passengers on the American Airlines regional jet that crashed into the Potomac River after a midair collision with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night. The Russian state news agency TASS and sports media website Sports.ru cited sources confirming their presence on the flight. The couple, who won the pairs gold medal at the 1994 World Championships and the 1995-96 Champions Series final, had lived in the United States since the late 1990s, working as coaches.
Their 23-year-old son, Maxim Naumov, who represents the United States in international competitions and won the U.S. national junior championship in 2020, was also feared to be on board. Reports indicated that the pair were returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas, and were traveling with a group of young skaters. Russia’s Mash news outlet published a list of 13 skaters, many of whom were the children of Russian emigrants, who were believed to have been on the flight. Another former Soviet figure skater, Inna Volyanskaya, who worked as a coach at a Washington-based skating club, was also reportedly among the passengers.
The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on January 30, as the Bombardier CRJ-701 regional jet, operated by a partner airline of American Airlines, was approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. It had departed from Wichita and was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. The midair collision involved a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the U.S. Army, which had three soldiers on board.
At least 18 bodies were recovered from the river as search and rescue operations continued late into the night. Darkness and near-freezing temperatures complicated the efforts, with multiple agencies participating in the response. Washington police confirmed on social media that all takeoffs and landings at Reagan National Airport had been halted to assist rescue teams. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated that "every available U.S. Coast Guard resource" had been deployed.
President Donald Trump was briefed on the crash, including the involvement of a military helicopter. In a statement, he described it as a "terrible accident" and praised first responders for their efforts. He later reiterated his concern on social media, emphasizing that he was closely monitoring developments.
American Airlines acknowledged the reports that one of its flights was involved in the crash and stated it would provide further details as soon as possible. The aircraft, a Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine jet, was manufactured in 2004 and can accommodate up to 70 passengers.
The last fatal U.S. commercial airplane accident occurred in February 2009. While no similar tragedies have taken place since then, a series of near-miss incidents in recent years have raised concerns about aviation safety.
Sources:
- Retuers
- TASS
- CBS News
- Sports.ru
European Commission Takes Action Against Bulgaria for Non-Compliance with EU Regulations
The European Commission (EC) has presented data regarding several criminal proceedings linked to the enforcement of EU law, with Bulgaria involved in seven of these cases
Greek Farmers Fear Crop Losses Amid Uncertainty Over Bulgarian Water Supply
Greek farmers are growing increasingly concerned about the future of their crops as uncertainty looms over their access to water from Bulgaria
Romania Completes Second F-16 Squadron as New Aircraft Lands at Campia Turzii
Romania has taken another step towards strengthening its air defense capabilities with the landing of a new F-16 Fighting Falcon at the Campia Turzii air base
Heavy Fighting Continues on Multiple Fronts as Russia Presses Attacks in Ukraine
Russian forces have continued their aggressive tactics along multiple fronts in Ukraine, with the most intense assaults concentrated on the Pokrovsk area
Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Countries Over US Dollar Replacement
US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS member states if they move to replace the US dollar
Two 'Black Boxes' Recovered as Investigation Continues Into Deadly D.C. Air Collision
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has recovered both flight recorders from the American Airlines regional jet that collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C