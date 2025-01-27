Trump Replaces U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Amid Diplomatic Shake-Up

Kenneth Merten has stepped down as U.S. ambassador to Bulgaria following the inauguration of President Donald Trump. His resignation was part of a standard procedure in which all serving ambassadors submit their resignations when a new administration takes office. The White House accepted Merten's resignation, expressing gratitude for his years of diplomatic service.

The U.S. Embassy in Sofia confirmed that Deputy Chief of Mission H.E. Martin McDowell will serve as Acting Chief of Mission (Charge d'Affaires) until a new ambassador is appointed. McDowell, who arrived in Bulgaria in September 2024, previously worked as Director of the Bureau of South and Central European Affairs at the State Department and served as Deputy Ambassador at the U.S. Embassy in Moldova.

Merten, a seasoned diplomat with the rank of "career minister," had been in Bulgaria since April 2023, replacing Herro Mustafa, who completed her term at the end of March 2023. Over his career, he has also served as U.S. ambassador to Croatia and Haiti and was Deputy Executive Secretary at the State Department.

Merten's resignation comes amid a broader reshuffling of diplomatic positions by the Trump administration. Since taking office, Trump has replaced more than 30 ambassadors, including those in Sweden, Estonia, Turkey, Greece, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Italy, Belgium, and several other countries. The U.S. representatives to NATO and the UN have also been changed.

While it is customary for new administrations to appoint their own envoys, the scale and speed of these changes have drawn attention. A government official told the New York Times that such a rapid overhaul could disrupt diplomatic continuity. However, Trump appears focused on placing individuals he deems loyal in key positions.

Like other high-ranking State Department officials, U.S. ambassadors are a mix of career diplomats and political appointees. The latter group often consists of major donors to the president's campaign, regardless of party affiliation, and may lack extensive foreign policy experience, the New York Times noted.

