Trump Replaces U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Amid Diplomatic Shake-Up
Kenneth Merten has stepped down as U.S. ambassador to Bulgaria following the inauguration of President Donald Trump. His resignation was part of a standard procedure in which all serving ambassadors submit their resignations when a new administration takes office. The White House accepted Merten's resignation, expressing gratitude for his years of diplomatic service.
The U.S. Embassy in Sofia confirmed that Deputy Chief of Mission H.E. Martin McDowell will serve as Acting Chief of Mission (Charge d'Affaires) until a new ambassador is appointed. McDowell, who arrived in Bulgaria in September 2024, previously worked as Director of the Bureau of South and Central European Affairs at the State Department and served as Deputy Ambassador at the U.S. Embassy in Moldova.
Merten, a seasoned diplomat with the rank of "career minister," had been in Bulgaria since April 2023, replacing Herro Mustafa, who completed her term at the end of March 2023. Over his career, he has also served as U.S. ambassador to Croatia and Haiti and was Deputy Executive Secretary at the State Department.
Merten's resignation comes amid a broader reshuffling of diplomatic positions by the Trump administration. Since taking office, Trump has replaced more than 30 ambassadors, including those in Sweden, Estonia, Turkey, Greece, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Italy, Belgium, and several other countries. The U.S. representatives to NATO and the UN have also been changed.
While it is customary for new administrations to appoint their own envoys, the scale and speed of these changes have drawn attention. A government official told the New York Times that such a rapid overhaul could disrupt diplomatic continuity. However, Trump appears focused on placing individuals he deems loyal in key positions.
Like other high-ranking State Department officials, U.S. ambassadors are a mix of career diplomats and political appointees. The latter group often consists of major donors to the president's campaign, regardless of party affiliation, and may lack extensive foreign policy experience, the New York Times noted.
Sources:
- Nova TV
- The New York
Bulgaria Welcomes Release of Citizen Held by Hamas, Hopes for More Hostage Returns
Bulgaria has expressed its relief and joy following the release of its citizen, Daniella Gilboa, who had been held captive by Hamas
Indian Cinema's Global Reach Highlighted at MENAR Festival in Bulgaria
H.E. Ambassador Arun Kumar Sahu delivered a speech at the MENAR Film Festival 2025 in Bulgaria, highlighting the screening of the Gujarati film Hellaro
U.S.-Bulgaria Collaboration Expands with Key Agreements on Nuclear Safety and Digital Modernization
The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has deepened its collaboration with Bulgaria through a series of agreements aimed at advancing the country's infrastructure, energy, and cybersecurity capabilities
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister: Decline in Syrian Migrant Pressure Expected
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov stated that the country does not anticipate a rise in migration from the Middle East, and believes that the current situation could lead to a reverse trend
Efforts Underway to Assist Bulgarians Wishing to Leave Syria Amid Security Concerns
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Bulgaria has announced ongoing efforts to secure safe departure options for Bulgarian citizens currently residing in Syria and wishing to leave
Georgian Ambassador to Bulgaria Resigns in Protest Over EU Membership Freeze
Otar Berdzenishvili, the Georgian Ambassador to Bulgaria, has announced his resignation in response to the Georgian government's decision to freeze EU membership talks