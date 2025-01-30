Deadly Midair Collision Near D.C.: First Major U.S. Airline Disaster Since 2009

World | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 09:41
Bulgaria: Deadly Midair Collision Near D.C.: First Major U.S. Airline Disaster Since 2009

A midair collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet resulted in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night. The incident involved American Eagle Flight 5342, a regional jet operated by PSA Airlines, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter with three soldiers on board. The crash occurred around 8:47 p.m. and was captured on a livestream camera at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The footage, later verified, showed a bright explosion over the river.

As of late Wednesday night, at least 18 bodies had been recovered, but no survivors had been found. The search and rescue operation continued overnight, with police boats and divers combing three debris fields in the frigid waters. Officials described the conditions as extremely challenging, with strong winds and cold temperatures complicating recovery efforts. District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly emphasized the difficulty of the operation, noting that responders were dealing with "highly complex" circumstances.

The American Eagle jet had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was on approach to land at Reagan National Airport when it collided with the military helicopter, which was on a training mission. The Sikorsky H-60 belonged to B Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. Air traffic control recordings indicate that the helicopter crew was aware of the jet’s trajectory before impact.

The collision has prompted immediate reactions from political figures. President Donald Trump issued an official statement expressing condolences and gratitude to first responders but later questioned the circumstances of the crash on his Truth Social platform. He speculated about possible errors in air traffic control and the helicopter’s movements, writing that the incident "should have been prevented." He pointed out that it was a clear night with good visibility and questioned why the helicopter did not take evasive action.

Newly appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the Pentagon was closely monitoring the situation and prepared to assist if necessary. Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, whose state lost many residents in the crash, described it as an "unbearable sorrow," estimating that over 60 Kansans had likely died. Alexandria, Virginia, Mayor Alyia Gaskins also acknowledged the tragedy, stating that local emergency services were actively involved in the response.

The crash marks the first major U.S. commercial airline disaster in nearly 16 years. The last such incident occurred in 2009 when a Continental Airlines flight crashed into a house in Buffalo, New York, killing 49 people. Additionally, it is the most serious American Airlines-related crash since Flight 587 went down near JFK Airport in 2001, killing 265.

An investigation into the cause of the collision has been launched, with the Pentagon and the Federal Aviation Administration leading the effort. Officials are expected to provide further updates as recovery efforts continue.

Sources:

  • CBS News
  • The Independent

 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: plane, helicopter, crash, US

Related Articles:

Two 'Black Boxes' Recovered as Investigation Continues Into Deadly D.C. Air Collision

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has recovered both flight recorders from the American Airlines regional jet that collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C

World | January 31, 2025, Friday // 09:39

Trump’s Ban on Diversity Programs Forces Pause on Pride and Other Major Celebrations in the US

The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has paused observances of several cultural and historical events, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black History Month, and Pride Month

World | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 11:09

Russian Figure Skating Champions Among Victims of Deadly U.S. Plane Crash

Former Russian world champion figure skaters Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were reportedly among the passengers on the American Airlines regional jet that crashed into the Potomac River

World | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 10:34

Trump Replaces U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Amid Diplomatic Shake-Up

Kenneth Merten has stepped down as U.S. ambassador to Bulgaria following the inauguration of President Donald Trump

Politics » Diplomacy | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 10:17

Irish Tourist Dies After Fall in Pirin Mountain as Bulgaria’s Sole Medical Helicopter Fails to Respond

A tragic incident occurred in Pirin when a 29-year-old Irish tourist fell into a chute under Todorka Peak and later died from his injuries

Society » Incidents | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 13:05

White House Cuts Support for Child Gender Transition Procedures

The White House has issued an executive order barring federal support for gender transition procedures for minors

World | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

European Commission Takes Action Against Bulgaria for Non-Compliance with EU Regulations

The European Commission (EC) has presented data regarding several criminal proceedings linked to the enforcement of EU law, with Bulgaria involved in seven of these cases

World » EU | January 31, 2025, Friday // 15:04

Greek Farmers Fear Crop Losses Amid Uncertainty Over Bulgarian Water Supply

Greek farmers are growing increasingly concerned about the future of their crops as uncertainty looms over their access to water from Bulgaria

World » Southeast Europe | January 31, 2025, Friday // 14:02

Romania Completes Second F-16 Squadron as New Aircraft Lands at Campia Turzii

Romania has taken another step towards strengthening its air defense capabilities with the landing of a new F-16 Fighting Falcon at the Campia Turzii air base

World » Southeast Europe | January 31, 2025, Friday // 10:25

Heavy Fighting Continues on Multiple Fronts as Russia Presses Attacks in Ukraine

Russian forces have continued their aggressive tactics along multiple fronts in Ukraine, with the most intense assaults concentrated on the Pokrovsk area

World » Ukraine | January 31, 2025, Friday // 10:12

Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Countries Over US Dollar Replacement

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS member states if they move to replace the US dollar

World | January 31, 2025, Friday // 10:00

Two 'Black Boxes' Recovered as Investigation Continues Into Deadly D.C. Air Collision

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has recovered both flight recorders from the American Airlines regional jet that collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C

World | January 31, 2025, Friday // 09:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria