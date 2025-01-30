Deadly Midair Collision Near D.C.: First Major U.S. Airline Disaster Since 2009

A midair collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet resulted in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night. The incident involved American Eagle Flight 5342, a regional jet operated by PSA Airlines, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter with three soldiers on board. The crash occurred around 8:47 p.m. and was captured on a livestream camera at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The footage, later verified, showed a bright explosion over the river.

As of late Wednesday night, at least 18 bodies had been recovered, but no survivors had been found. The search and rescue operation continued overnight, with police boats and divers combing three debris fields in the frigid waters. Officials described the conditions as extremely challenging, with strong winds and cold temperatures complicating recovery efforts. District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly emphasized the difficulty of the operation, noting that responders were dealing with "highly complex" circumstances.

The American Eagle jet had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was on approach to land at Reagan National Airport when it collided with the military helicopter, which was on a training mission. The Sikorsky H-60 belonged to B Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, based at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. Air traffic control recordings indicate that the helicopter crew was aware of the jet’s trajectory before impact.

The collision has prompted immediate reactions from political figures. President Donald Trump issued an official statement expressing condolences and gratitude to first responders but later questioned the circumstances of the crash on his Truth Social platform. He speculated about possible errors in air traffic control and the helicopter’s movements, writing that the incident "should have been prevented." He pointed out that it was a clear night with good visibility and questioned why the helicopter did not take evasive action.

Newly appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the Pentagon was closely monitoring the situation and prepared to assist if necessary. Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, whose state lost many residents in the crash, described it as an "unbearable sorrow," estimating that over 60 Kansans had likely died. Alexandria, Virginia, Mayor Alyia Gaskins also acknowledged the tragedy, stating that local emergency services were actively involved in the response.

The crash marks the first major U.S. commercial airline disaster in nearly 16 years. The last such incident occurred in 2009 when a Continental Airlines flight crashed into a house in Buffalo, New York, killing 49 people. Additionally, it is the most serious American Airlines-related crash since Flight 587 went down near JFK Airport in 2001, killing 265.

An investigation into the cause of the collision has been launched, with the Pentagon and the Federal Aviation Administration leading the effort. Officials are expected to provide further updates as recovery efforts continue.

Sources: