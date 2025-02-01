Rising Housing Prices in Bulgaria: Demand Outpaces Supply

Business » PROPERTIES | January 30, 2025, Thursday // 09:19
Bulgaria: Rising Housing Prices in Bulgaria: Demand Outpaces Supply Photo: Stella Ivanova

In recent months, sales of residential properties in Bulgaria’s major cities have risen sharply. The demand for housing continues to outstrip supply, leading to a steady increase in prices. According to Eng. Georgi Shopov, chairman of the National Association of Construction Entrepreneurs, this trend is driven by two fundamental factors: housing is a basic necessity, and people constantly seek better living conditions. Unlike luxury goods like diamonds and gold, which also appreciate in value, real estate not only serves as an investment but also provides comfort and security.

The current imbalance between supply and demand is a key reason for rising property prices. In a market economy, prices can only be regulated by adjusting either supply or demand. Shopov pointed out that while socialist economies controlled demand, in today’s system, maintaining affordability requires increasing supply. He argued that municipal authorities should focus on reducing bureaucratic obstacles, opening new territories for development, and improving infrastructure. These steps would attract more investment and help stabilize housing costs.

In Sofia, the average price per square meter now stands at 1,720 euros. A crucial measure monitored by international organizations, including the UN, is the ratio of average salary to housing prices. Currently, in Sofia, the average salary is enough to purchase 0.7 square meters of living space, whereas in major Western European cities, this ratio is only 0.15. In those cities, even highly paid professionals like doctors and lawyers often cannot afford to buy homes, leading to a situation where 80% of the population rents instead.

Another major factor driving up prices is excessive administrative regulation. Obtaining a building permit can take up to five years, which slows down construction and restricts supply. Shopov criticized municipal policies, noting that authorities take pride in issuing 50% fewer building permits, despite the fact that this directly contributes to housing shortages, job losses, and reduced income opportunities. Instead of limiting construction, he emphasized the need to expand supply to meet the growing demand.

Fragmented development patterns are another challenge. New buildings are often constructed in small, isolated plots between existing structures, rather than through coordinated planning of larger urban areas. Shopov dismissed claims of a construction boom in Sofia, pointing out that even in the busiest years, around 14,000 housing units were built annually. In contrast, during the socialist era, urban planning aimed for 30,000 units per year, every year. He stressed that the demand for housing is driven by societal needs and that a more strategic approach is necessary to ensure long-term stability in the market.

Source: Bulgaria ON AIR

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rent, properties, Bulgaria, prices

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Companies Prepare for Euro Adoption Amid Rising Costs and Regulatory Delays

For now, the transition to the euro in Bulgaria is set for January 1, 2026, but the decision must be made in time—by the end of the first half of this year

Business | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Schengen Entry Worsens Bulgaria’s Struggle to Hire Foreign Workers

The full integration of Bulgaria into the Schengen area has further complicated the already existing challenges in hiring foreign workers, particularly in the tourism sector

Business » Tourism | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Weekend Forecast: Mild Days Before Rain and Snow Next Week

Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions

Society » Environment | January 31, 2025, Friday // 17:00

European Commission Takes Action Against Bulgaria for Non-Compliance with EU Regulations

The European Commission (EC) has presented data regarding several criminal proceedings linked to the enforcement of EU law, with Bulgaria involved in seven of these cases

World » EU | January 31, 2025, Friday // 15:04

Finance Minister: Petkova: Bulgaria Will Request Eurozone Convergence Report When Criteria Are Met

Bulgaria will not request an extraordinary convergence report for now

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 15:00

Greek Farmers Fear Crop Losses Amid Uncertainty Over Bulgarian Water Supply

Greek farmers are growing increasingly concerned about the future of their crops as uncertainty looms over their access to water from Bulgaria

World » Southeast Europe | January 31, 2025, Friday // 14:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Alarming: Foreign Homeowners in Bulgaria Shocked to Find Their Properties Sold Without Consent

Foreigners who invested in property in Bulgaria are now facing legal battles after discovering that their homes were sold without their knowledge

Business » Properties | January 31, 2025, Friday // 12:06

Despite Restrictions, Housing Loans in Bulgaria Continue to Surge

Despite the measures imposed by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), housing lending in Bulgaria continues to rise rapidly

Business » Properties | January 26, 2025, Sunday // 09:38

199 Salaries for 100 Sq. m: The Price of Owning a Home in Bulgaria

The cost of housing in Bulgaria has surged dramatically in recent years

Business » Properties | January 13, 2025, Monday // 09:43

Rent Prices in Sofia, Varna, and Burgas Climb, But Still Stay Below Major European Cities

Rents in Sofia, Varna, and Burgas are seeing significant growth, but they remain among the most affordable in Europe

Business » Properties | January 12, 2025, Sunday // 15:25

Property Market Forecast: Euro Adoption Likely to Push Prices Up in Bulgaria

If Bulgaria adopts the euro in July 2025, property prices are expected to rise further

Business » Properties | December 27, 2024, Friday // 09:51

Housing Prices in Bulgaria Jump 16.5% in Third Quarter of 2024

In the third quarter of 2024, housing prices in Bulgaria saw a notable rise of 16.5% compared to the same period last year

Business » Properties | December 25, 2024, Wednesday // 10:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria