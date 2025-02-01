Rising Housing Prices in Bulgaria: Demand Outpaces Supply

In recent months, sales of residential properties in Bulgaria’s major cities have risen sharply. The demand for housing continues to outstrip supply, leading to a steady increase in prices. According to Eng. Georgi Shopov, chairman of the National Association of Construction Entrepreneurs, this trend is driven by two fundamental factors: housing is a basic necessity, and people constantly seek better living conditions. Unlike luxury goods like diamonds and gold, which also appreciate in value, real estate not only serves as an investment but also provides comfort and security.

The current imbalance between supply and demand is a key reason for rising property prices. In a market economy, prices can only be regulated by adjusting either supply or demand. Shopov pointed out that while socialist economies controlled demand, in today’s system, maintaining affordability requires increasing supply. He argued that municipal authorities should focus on reducing bureaucratic obstacles, opening new territories for development, and improving infrastructure. These steps would attract more investment and help stabilize housing costs.

In Sofia, the average price per square meter now stands at 1,720 euros. A crucial measure monitored by international organizations, including the UN, is the ratio of average salary to housing prices. Currently, in Sofia, the average salary is enough to purchase 0.7 square meters of living space, whereas in major Western European cities, this ratio is only 0.15. In those cities, even highly paid professionals like doctors and lawyers often cannot afford to buy homes, leading to a situation where 80% of the population rents instead.

Another major factor driving up prices is excessive administrative regulation. Obtaining a building permit can take up to five years, which slows down construction and restricts supply. Shopov criticized municipal policies, noting that authorities take pride in issuing 50% fewer building permits, despite the fact that this directly contributes to housing shortages, job losses, and reduced income opportunities. Instead of limiting construction, he emphasized the need to expand supply to meet the growing demand.

Fragmented development patterns are another challenge. New buildings are often constructed in small, isolated plots between existing structures, rather than through coordinated planning of larger urban areas. Shopov dismissed claims of a construction boom in Sofia, pointing out that even in the busiest years, around 14,000 housing units were built annually. In contrast, during the socialist era, urban planning aimed for 30,000 units per year, every year. He stressed that the demand for housing is driven by societal needs and that a more strategic approach is necessary to ensure long-term stability in the market.

Source: Bulgaria ON AIR