Cloudy Skies and Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria on January 30

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 17:34
Bulgaria: Cloudy Skies and Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria on January 30 @Pexels

A mostly cloudy day is expected across Bulgaria on January 30, with rain in some areas. Temperatures in the morning will range between 4°C and 9°C, while in Sofia, the low will be around 5°C. During the day, temperatures will rise to between 12°C and 17°C, with Sofia reaching about 11°C. Winds will be light to moderate from the south, particularly in the southern parts of eastern Bulgaria.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will also be mostly cloudy. A moderate to strong south-southwesterly wind will be blowing. Daytime temperatures will vary between 12°C and 16°C. The sea water temperature will range from 8°C to 9°C, while sea conditions will see a swell of 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, cloud cover will dominate, with snowfall expected in western Bulgaria above 1,800 meters. Winds will be moderate to strong from the south. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 7°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will be about 2°C.

Source: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology

