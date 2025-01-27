Irish Tourist Dies After Fall in Pirin Mountain as Bulgaria’s Sole Medical Helicopter Fails to Respond

Yesterday, a tragic incident occurred in Pirin when a 29-year-old Irish tourist fell into a chute under Todorka Peak and later died from his injuries. The young man had been taking photos with friends when he likely slipped and fell from a height of 600 meters. The Bulgarian Road Safety Service was notified around 2:00 p.m. about the fall, and an air ambulance was immediately requested for rescue, but it could not reach the victim.

The tourist, found near the Banderitsa hut in Bansko, was transferred to a hospital in Razlog after an hour-long effort by the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross. Despite earlier reports suggesting he was transported to a hospital in Sofia, it was later clarified that he was taken directly to Razlog. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

The National Board for the Investigation of Transport Accidents has launched an inquiry into the situation, especially surrounding a technical issue with the medical helicopter. According to Hristo Hristev, the chairman of the board, several violations were found during the initial investigation, including the lack of pilot names on the flight plan. The crew also failed to notify the investigation body promptly, and questions are being raised about the decision to return the helicopter to Sofia instead of proceeding with the rescue. The black box of the helicopter will be analyzed to determine the exact cause of the failure.

