73% of Bulgarians Aren't Saving Money, with Only 6% Reporting High Living Standards

A recent survey conducted by the sociological agency "Trend" on behalf of Finance Academy reveals that 73% of Bulgarians are not saving money. Only a small portion, 8%, of respondents report investing their financial resources.

The study also found that 84% of Bulgarians rely solely on their primary salary for income, while 15% have additional sources of revenue. Despite the rise of digital finance, 45% of respondents use online banking services. However, there is considerable skepticism regarding fully digital currency; 69% of Bulgarians are unwilling to use digital money, compared to 17% who would.

Regarding their standard of living, only 6% of Bulgarians consider it high. A majority, 53%, describe their living standards as average, while 28% rate it as "rather low" and 10% as low. Looking ahead, 45% of those surveyed do not anticipate any changes in their standard of living in 2025. On the other hand, 28% are hopeful for improvements, and 15% expect a decline.

The survey also highlights public concern about rising taxes, with 68% of Bulgarians believing that tax increases have negatively impacted their quality of life. Only 11% think that higher taxes would improve their situation.

The survey, commissioned by Finance Academy, included 1,005 adult citizens and was conducted through face-to-face interviews between December 3 and 10, 2024. It provides a representative snapshot of the financial attitudes and expectations of Bulgaria's adult population.

Source: "Trend" on behalf of Finance Academy