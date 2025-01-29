73% of Bulgarians Aren't Saving Money, with Only 6% Reporting High Living Standards

Bulgarians Behind Historic Fraud Case Prompt Stricter UK Social Benefit Controls
The British government has introduced a bill aimed at tightening control over social benefits following a major case of fraud involving five Bulgarians
A recent survey conducted by the sociological agency "Trend" on behalf of Finance Academy reveals that 73% of Bulgarians are not saving money. Only a small portion, 8%, of respondents report investing their financial resources.
The study also found that 84% of Bulgarians rely solely on their primary salary for income, while 15% have additional sources of revenue. Despite the rise of digital finance, 45% of respondents use online banking services. However, there is considerable skepticism regarding fully digital currency; 69% of Bulgarians are unwilling to use digital money, compared to 17% who would.
Regarding their standard of living, only 6% of Bulgarians consider it high. A majority, 53%, describe their living standards as average, while 28% rate it as "rather low" and 10% as low. Looking ahead, 45% of those surveyed do not anticipate any changes in their standard of living in 2025. On the other hand, 28% are hopeful for improvements, and 15% expect a decline.
The survey also highlights public concern about rising taxes, with 68% of Bulgarians believing that tax increases have negatively impacted their quality of life. Only 11% think that higher taxes would improve their situation.
The survey, commissioned by Finance Academy, included 1,005 adult citizens and was conducted through face-to-face interviews between December 3 and 10, 2024. It provides a representative snapshot of the financial attitudes and expectations of Bulgaria's adult population.
Source: "Trend" on behalf of Finance Academy
A mostly cloudy day is expected across Bulgaria on January 30, with rain in some areas
The Sofia metro system is expanding with the construction of 10 new stations
A tragic incident occurred in Pirin when a 29-year-old Irish tourist fell into a chute under Todorka Peak and later died from his injuries
The peak of the flu season in Bulgaria has yet to be reached, according to epidemiologist Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, who expressed hope that it would happen in the coming days
Pernik has declared a flu epidemic, with measures in place from January 30 to February 5
Scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences have challenged claims made in Serbia that question the Bulgarian identity of the population in the Western Outlands
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability