Bulgaria's Peevski Pushes for State Control of Lukoil to Lower Fuel Prices
Delyan Peevski, chairman of "DPS - New Beginning," has urged the Bulgarian government to consider purchasing Lukoil, asserting that the state should take control of the company to ensure affordable fuel for the nation. He emphasized that the acquisition would be most beneficial if the state holds a golden share. Peevski pointed out that the government could pursue a partnership for the operation of Lukoil or manage it independently. He estimated that the state could acquire Lukoil with a loan of approximately 3 billion leva, including 20% co-financing from banks, with state guarantees in place. This investment would be paid off over time, benefiting the public by lowering fuel prices.
Peevski also acknowledged that the temporary shutdown of Lukoil for repairs could potentially be a strategic move by Russia aimed at provoking Bulgaria.
Meanwhile, Radostin Vassilev, leader of the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party, reiterated his stance on the need to nationalize Lukoil. Vassilev announced that he would again propose the nationalization of the Lukoil refinery, its infrastructure, and its gas stations to the National Assembly. His goal is for Bulgaria to regain control over a critical national asset and generate several billion leva annually from it, thereby supporting the state budget and alleviating the financial challenges the country currently faces. Vassilev also highlighted the importance of ensuring that fuel prices remain stable, preventing significant increases that could burden the Bulgarian population.
Source: BNR
Pro-Russian Party Demands Apology from Sweden for 'Pirate-Like' Seizure of Bulgarian Ship
Bulgaria has not received any updates on the investigation into the Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which was detained in Swedish waters on suspicion of involvement in sabotage
Bulgaria's Borissov Responds to Eurozone Sabotage Claims, Stresses Budget Deficit Challenges
Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, dismissed the criticism from the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition regarding the government's approach to the Eurozone
Bulgaria's Defense Minister Zapryanov in the US for F-16 Handover Ceremony
Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov will travel to the United States for a three-day visit starting January 29
Joint Training of Bulgarian and US Naval Forces Enhances Maritime Security
The Bulgarian Naval Forces have been maintaining a heightened state of readiness for mine countermeasures to ensure safe navigation in the country's maritime territory
Bulgaria Welcomes Release of Citizen Held by Hamas, Hopes for More Hostage Returns
Bulgaria has expressed its relief and joy following the release of its citizen, Daniella Gilboa, who had been held captive by Hamas
Bulgarian MP Observed and Defended the Belarusian Election Process
Krastyo Vrachev, a Bulgarian MP from the pro-Russian "Revival" party, participated as one of around 430 international observers during the controversial presidential elections in Belarus