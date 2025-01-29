Bulgaria's Peevski Pushes for State Control of Lukoil to Lower Fuel Prices

Delyan Peevski, chairman of "DPS - New Beginning," has urged the Bulgarian government to consider purchasing Lukoil, asserting that the state should take control of the company to ensure affordable fuel for the nation. He emphasized that the acquisition would be most beneficial if the state holds a golden share. Peevski pointed out that the government could pursue a partnership for the operation of Lukoil or manage it independently. He estimated that the state could acquire Lukoil with a loan of approximately 3 billion leva, including 20% co-financing from banks, with state guarantees in place. This investment would be paid off over time, benefiting the public by lowering fuel prices.

Peevski also acknowledged that the temporary shutdown of Lukoil for repairs could potentially be a strategic move by Russia aimed at provoking Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, Radostin Vassilev, leader of the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party, reiterated his stance on the need to nationalize Lukoil. Vassilev announced that he would again propose the nationalization of the Lukoil refinery, its infrastructure, and its gas stations to the National Assembly. His goal is for Bulgaria to regain control over a critical national asset and generate several billion leva annually from it, thereby supporting the state budget and alleviating the financial challenges the country currently faces. Vassilev also highlighted the importance of ensuring that fuel prices remain stable, preventing significant increases that could burden the Bulgarian population.

Source: BNR