Pro-Russian Party Demands Apology from Sweden for 'Pirate-Like' Seizure of Bulgarian Ship

Bulgaria has not received any updates on the investigation into the Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which was detained in Swedish waters on suspicion of involvement in sabotage. Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev confirmed that the crew has not been detained, arrested, or charged, and they are free to disembark the vessel. The ship, en route from Latvia to Sweden, was stopped after a cable rupture was reported at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. The Swedish authorities have yet to share any information about the investigation’s progress, leaving the case largely unclear.

The Bulgarian National Assembly has scheduled a hearing with the Foreign and Transport Ministers, as well as the National Security Agency’s Chairman Plamen Tonchev, in response to the growing concern over the incident. The "We Continue the Change" party requested the hearing, alleging that the situation has harmed Bulgaria's reputation. They are seeking clarification on the actions taken to resolve the issue.

The leader of the pro-Russian political group "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov, condemned Sweden's actions, labeling them as piracy. Kostadinov demanded that the Bulgarian government immediately respond to the detention of the "Vezhen," arguing that the ship's capture violated international law. He expressed frustration with the Bulgarian government's silence on the matter and criticized the lack of action to defend the country’s interests. He drew a parallel between Sweden's actions and those of the Yemeni Houthi rebels, who were recently condemned for seizing a ship.

Kostadinov has also called for an official apology from Sweden, insisting that if the cable rupture was accidental, the Swedish authorities must issue a formal apology. He emphasized that the Bulgarian government must assert the country's rights and demand accountability for what he described as a "pirate-like" action, especially considering Sweden's position as a member of both NATO and the EU.

The ship, which is owned by the Navibulgar company of Kiril and Georgi Domuschiev, is under investigation for its possible involvement in severing an underwater cable. The incident occurred after Latvia reported the damage to an optical fiber cable connecting to Sweden’s Gotland Island. The Bulgarian authorities have yet to clarify the situation, but Kostadinov urged the government to act swiftly and resolve the matter. This incident follows a similar case in 2023 when another Navibulgar ship, "Verila," was detained by Ireland for carrying illegal drugs, an event that drew little reaction from "Revival."

In recent months, the issue of damaged underwater cables has become more prominent, especially since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Western countries have accused Russia of employing a "shadow fleet" to circumvent sanctions, targeting critical infrastructure, including fiber optic cables. In response, the European Union has tightened sanctions on Russia, a backdrop that complicates the "Vezhen" case. Despite the growing scrutiny over sabotage activities linked to Russia, Kostadinov expressed concern over the Bulgarian government's apparent indifference to the situation.

Kostadinov also referenced recent sanctions imposed by the US and the UK on ships allegedly linked to Russian oil exports, signaling the growing geopolitical tension surrounding such maritime incidents. The "Vezhen" case, however, has taken center stage in Bulgaria's domestic political discourse, raising questions about the government's ability to defend its national interests on the international stage.

Sources: