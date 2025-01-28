Bulgaria's Defense Minister Zapryanov in the US for F-16 Handover Ceremony

Politics » DEFENSE | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 11:34
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Defense Minister Zapryanov in the US for F-16 Handover Ceremony @Ministry of Defense

Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov will travel to the United States for a three-day visit starting January 29. During his visit, he will attend a ceremony on January 31, 2025, at Lockheed Martin's production facility in Greenville, South Carolina, where the first of Bulgaria’s new F-16 Block 70 fighter jets will be officially handed over.

The Bulgarian delegation accompanying the minister includes Deputy Defense Minister Adelina Nikolova, Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Krasimir Kanev, Air Force Commander Major General Dimitar Petrov, and Colonel Vladislav Shekerov, the Director of the Armaments Policy Directorate. Bulgarian Ambassador to the United States H.E. Georgi Panayotov and military attaché Colonel Ivan Bogdanov will also attend the ceremony, which will feature representatives from Lockheed Martin, the US Department of Defense, the US Air Force, as well as US lawmakers and local officials from South Carolina.

The ceremony marks the first of 16 F-16 Block 70 aircraft that Bulgaria is set to receive as part of two contracts signed in 2019 and 2022. The first two jets are expected to arrive in Bulgaria by April 2025. During his stay in the US, Minister Zapryanov will tour Lockheed Martin's Greenville facilities to learn more about the production process and capabilities. He will also meet with Bulgarian Air Force personnel currently undergoing training at the site, as well as US military officials involved in the aircraft's delivery process.

Source: Ministry of Defense

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zapryanov, Bulgarian, F-16

Related Articles:

'I Was Misled:' Bulgarian Defendant in the UK Denies Knowing She Spied for Russia

Katrin Ivanova, one of six Bulgarians on trial in the UK for allegedly spying for Russia, has claimed she was unaware she was engaging in espionage

Crime | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 09:02

Joint Training of Bulgarian and US Naval Forces Enhances Maritime Security

The Bulgarian Naval Forces have been maintaining a heightened state of readiness for mine countermeasures to ensure safe navigation in the country's maritime territory

Politics » Defense | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 08:32

Eurozone Entry and Budget Struggles: Bulgaria’s Early Steps Under New Leadership

In the early days of Bulgaria’s new government, some of the key economic policy directions have become clearer, though several warning signs have also emerged

Business » Finance | January 27, 2025, Monday // 13:14

The Guardian: Bulgarian Authorities Obstructed Rescue of Migrant Youth Who Died in the Cold

Bulgarian authorities are facing serious accusations of obstructing the rescue of three Egyptian teenage boys who tragically froze to death near the Bulgarian-Turkish border in late December

Society » Incidents | January 27, 2025, Monday // 12:01

Company Denis Sabotage as Bulgarian Vessel Suspected in Baltic Cable Cut

Swedish authorities have detained the Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which is suspected of damaging an optical cable on the Baltic Sea floor

World » EU | January 27, 2025, Monday // 11:11

Bulgarian MP Observed and Defended the Belarusian Election Process

Krastyo Vrachev, a Bulgarian MP from the pro-Russian "Revival" party, participated as one of around 430 international observers during the controversial presidential elections in Belarus

Politics | January 27, 2025, Monday // 11:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Joint Training of Bulgarian and US Naval Forces Enhances Maritime Security

The Bulgarian Naval Forces have been maintaining a heightened state of readiness for mine countermeasures to ensure safe navigation in the country's maritime territory

Politics » Defense | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 08:32

Major Pay Increase Takes Effect for the Bulgarian Armed Forces

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has implemented a 30% salary increase for the Bulgarian Army

Politics » Defense | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 15:13

Bulgaria's F-16 Jets Are Coming Soon

Bulgaria is set to receive the first two F-16 fighter jets it purchased from the United States in April

Politics » Defense | January 20, 2025, Monday // 10:05

Bulgaria Assumes Command of Black Sea Naval Mine Countermeasures Group

On January 15, a ceremony at the Naval Headquarters in Varna will mark the handover of command of the Naval Mine Countermeasures Group in the Black Sea

Politics » Defense | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 16:41

Bulgaria's Defense Strengthening: F-16 Jets to Arrive by Year-End

By the end of April, Bulgaria is set to receive the first two of its eight F-16 fighter jets, with the first delivery scheduled for January 31 in Greenville. Acting Minister of Defense Atanas

Politics » Defense | January 13, 2025, Monday // 17:38

Bulgaria Participates in Major NATO Exercise to Enhance Military Readiness

Bulgaria is set to participate in NATO's largest exercise of 2025, "Steadfast Dart 2025" (STDT25), which will be held across Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania in the first quarter of the year

Politics » Defense | January 11, 2025, Saturday // 16:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria