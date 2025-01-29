White House Cuts Support for Child Gender Transition Procedures

The White House has issued an executive order barring federal support for gender transition procedures for minors, citing concerns over the potential long-term harm these interventions may cause. The order condemns what it describes as "chemical and surgical mutilation" of children, targeting medical treatments like puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender-affirming surgeries. It emphasizes the irreversible nature of these procedures, warning that they can lead to permanent infertility and lifelong medical complications.

The administration argues that many young individuals who undergo such treatments later regret their decisions, realizing that they will never be able to have biological children or breastfeed. The order stresses the need to halt what it calls these "destructive" interventions and outlines federal actions to ensure compliance with laws limiting or prohibiting them.

Included in the executive order are directives aimed at addressing concerns over the scientific basis of gender-affirming care. The White House criticizes guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), calling it scientifically flawed and directing federal agencies to rescind policies based on its recommendations. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is also tasked with conducting a 90-day review of literature on best practices for treating minors with gender dysphoria, particularly those with rapid-onset gender dysphoria or confusion about their identity.

The executive order outlines a comprehensive plan to end federal funding for institutions that provide gender transition procedures. It directs heads of federal departments and agencies overseeing education and research grants to ensure medical institutions receiving federal funding do not engage in these practices. HHS is instructed to take measures to restrict gender-transition procedures under Medicaid, Medicare, and other health programs. It also mandates the withdrawal of previous guidance issued by HHS in 2022 regarding gender-affirming care and patient privacy.

The order further extends to the military, instructing the Secretary of Defense to exclude gender transition procedures from coverage under TRICARE, the health insurance program for military personnel and their families. Additionally, it directs federal employee health programs, such as the Federal Employee Health Benefits and Postal Service Health Benefits, to exclude coverage for pediatric transgender surgeries and hormone treatments.

In terms of enforcement, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is tasked with prioritizing investigations into gender-transition procedures, focusing on consumer deception, fraud, and violations of medical regulations. The DOJ is also directed to support legislation that would allow individuals who underwent gender-transition procedures as minors to pursue legal action. Moreover, the Attorney General will explore actions against states that facilitate the removal of custody from parents who oppose such procedures for their children.

The executive order requires agencies to submit regular progress reports within 60 days, ensuring that the measures outlined are implemented effectively. It also includes a severability clause, ensuring that the remaining provisions of the order remain intact if any part is deemed invalid. The White House clarifies that the order does not create new legal rights but aims to enforce existing laws while safeguarding children from potentially harmful medical interventions.

