Trump’s Greenland Plan Faces Major Setback as 85% Say No, France Weighs Military Action

A recent survey revealed that 85% of Greenlanders oppose the idea of their island becoming part of the United States. Only 6% of respondents expressed support for the notion, with 9% remaining undecided. The survey, commissioned by the Danish newspaper Berlingske, comes amid ongoing comments from US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly suggested that Greenland should become part of the US. Trump had claimed that the people of Greenland were eager to join the US, although he did not provide specific details to back his assertion.

Greenland, the world's largest island, is largely self-governing but remains a part of the Danish monarchy. The idea of Greenland joining the US has sparked significant debate, especially following Trump's statements. Despite this, the vast majority of Greenland's population remains firmly against the idea of changing their political status.

In light of these tensions, France has also been involved in discussions with Denmark about the possibility of sending troops to Greenland. This came after President Trump’s repeated threats to annex the territory. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed on Sud Radio that Paris had initiated talks with Copenhagen regarding military deployment, though Denmark expressed resistance to such action. The conversations were sparked by Trump's public claims that the US should have control over the Arctic island, even suggesting the use of military force or economic coercion.

During a visit to European capitals, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sought to gather support from her allies in the face of Trump's proposals. She met with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. While Frederiksen did not directly address the issue of Greenland in her public statements, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen made it clear that Greenland would not become part of the US. He emphasized that the Greenlandic people are recognized under international law and cannot simply be annexed.

Barrot also assured that France would offer support to Denmark if necessary, underscoring that European borders are sovereign and cannot be interfered with. He added that EU foreign ministers had expressed strong backing for Denmark during a meeting in Brussels, signaling a united stance on the issue. Despite the serious rhetoric, Barrot expressed confidence that an invasion of Greenland by the US would not happen, stating that such actions were unlikely against EU territories.

Sources:

  • Berlingske
  • Reuterws
  • Politico
