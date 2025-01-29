Iron Dome-Like System: US Launches New Strategy for Multi-Layered Missile Defense

On January 27, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at strengthening the United States' missile defense capabilities in response to increasing threats from advanced ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles. The move underscores the urgent need to adapt to rapidly evolving missile technologies, which have become a more complex challenge in recent decades.

This order lays out a comprehensive strategy for the development of a next-generation missile defense shield, designed to protect against a broad spectrum of missile types. A key component of the new defense system is its ability to maintain the U.S.'s second-strike capability, ensuring a strong retaliation option in case of a missile attack. The goal is to bolster the country’s defense infrastructure against potential missile threats from peer and near-peer adversaries, which have led to an increasingly sophisticated threat environment.

Although efforts to build a missile defense system date back to the 1980s with the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) under President Ronald Reagan, the program was never fully realized. SDI, while driving technological advancements, failed to establish an effective defense against nuclear missile threats. Following the U.S.'s withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002, the focus shifted towards defending against threats from rogue states and accidental launches. However, the rise of advanced missile technologies in recent years has brought new challenges, prompting the need for an updated, more robust defense system.

The executive order directs the development of multiple technological innovations, including the creation of a Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor layer, which will improve the speed and accuracy of missile detection and tracking. This is complemented by the development of space-based interceptors designed to target missiles during their launch phase, as well as the establishment of terminal-phase intercept systems to neutralize threats before they reach their targets.

In addition to these advancements, the order calls for the creation of a resilient supply chain to support the next-generation defense technologies, incorporating enhanced security features. The Secretary of Defense is required to submit a detailed implementation plan within 60 days, which will outline the system’s architecture and deployment roadmap. The plan will also ensure that the Department of Defense’s organizational structure is equipped to respond swiftly to emerging threats.

The initiative’s funding will be integrated into the Fiscal Year 2026 Budget, with the Department of Defense working closely with the Office of Management and Budget to secure the necessary resources. U.S. Strategic Command and Northern Command will assess the missile threat to the U.S., focusing on defending against nuclear strikes. A prioritized list of locations will be developed to determine where the defense systems will be deployed first.

The United States will also continue to collaborate with its allies to enhance global missile defense capabilities. This includes bolstering missile defense for U.S. and allied forces deployed abroad and strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation on missile defense technology and operational strategies. The order further highlights the importance of extending missile defense provisions to allies, ensuring collective security against missile threats worldwide.

