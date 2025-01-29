Government Crisis in Serbia: Vucic to Decide on Elections Within Days

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 09:05
Bulgaria: Government Crisis in Serbia: Vucic to Decide on Elections Within Days

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that consultations are beginning to determine whether a new government will be formed or if early elections will be necessary. He stated that within 10 days, it will be clear whether Serbia will head to the polls or if a governing coalition can be established following the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. If the talks among parliamentary parties do not yield a positive outcome, elections could take place as early as April.

Amid growing political tensions, Vucic rejected opposition demands for a transitional government to oversee fair and democratic elections. He also announced his decision to pardon 13 individuals who participated in anti-government protests.

Meanwhile, demonstrations continued in Belgrade, Novi Sad, and other cities, fueled by public outrage over the beating of a student involved in the protests. Police have detained four suspects in connection with the attack. In response, Prime Minister Vucevic and Novi Sad Mayor Milan Duric took political responsibility and resigned.

In Novi Sad, large crowds gathered outside the ruling Serbian Progressive Party's office, chanting slogans such as "Get out" and "First resign, then go to jail." The protests, which have been ongoing for three months, were initially triggered by the collapse of the newly renovated train station canopy, an incident that claimed 15 lives.

Source: Tanjug

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbia, Vucic, government

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Scientists Defend Identity of Western Outlands Bulgarians Against Serbian Claims

|

Serbia’s Government in Turmoil: PM Steps Down Amid Growing Protests

|

Serbian Protests Intensify as Students Demand Accountability for Novi Sad Tragedy

|

Eurozone Entry and Budget Struggles: Bulgaria’s Early Steps Under New Leadership

|

GERB Leader Highlights Compromises in Effort to Halt Bulgaria's Decline

|

Denkov Accuses Ruling Parties of Consolidating Full Control Over the Bulgarian Government

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Balkan Countries Join Croatia's Boycott Against Rising Prices

A recent consumer boycott in Croatia sparked a wave of similar actions across the Balkans

World » Southeast Europe | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 16:05

Serbia’s Government in Turmoil: PM Steps Down Amid Growing Protests

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned today after months of growing protests that were sparked by a deadly awning collapse

World » Southeast Europe | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 12:41

Social Media Calls for Boycott in Bosnia and Herzegovina Over High Living Costs

A call for a boycott on January 31, 2025, has been gaining traction in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with social media users urging citizens to refrain from purchasing goods at shops

World » Southeast Europe | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 08:15

Serbian Protests Intensify as Students Demand Accountability for Novi Sad Tragedy

Students in Belgrade have staged a 24-hour blockade at a road junction in the "Autokomanda" neighborhood, part of the international E-75 route

World » Southeast Europe | January 27, 2025, Monday // 16:05

Mickoski Blasts Bulgaria and Greece: The Macedonian Issue Is Far from Over

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of North Macedonia has emphasized the ongoing nature of the "Macedonian issue," which he claims remains unresolved and affects the rights of Macedonians

World » Southeast Europe | January 24, 2025, Friday // 09:03

Vucic: Flying Cars Could Be a Reality in Serbia by 2027

Serbia aims to introduce flying cars by 2027, according to President Aleksandar Vucic, who made the announcement during the World Economic Forum in Davos

World » Southeast Europe | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria