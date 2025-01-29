Government Crisis in Serbia: Vucic to Decide on Elections Within Days

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that consultations are beginning to determine whether a new government will be formed or if early elections will be necessary. He stated that within 10 days, it will be clear whether Serbia will head to the polls or if a governing coalition can be established following the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. If the talks among parliamentary parties do not yield a positive outcome, elections could take place as early as April.

Amid growing political tensions, Vucic rejected opposition demands for a transitional government to oversee fair and democratic elections. He also announced his decision to pardon 13 individuals who participated in anti-government protests.

Meanwhile, demonstrations continued in Belgrade, Novi Sad, and other cities, fueled by public outrage over the beating of a student involved in the protests. Police have detained four suspects in connection with the attack. In response, Prime Minister Vucevic and Novi Sad Mayor Milan Duric took political responsibility and resigned.

In Novi Sad, large crowds gathered outside the ruling Serbian Progressive Party's office, chanting slogans such as "Get out" and "First resign, then go to jail." The protests, which have been ongoing for three months, were initially triggered by the collapse of the newly renovated train station canopy, an incident that claimed 15 lives.

Source: Tanjug