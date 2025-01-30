Flu Peak Still Ahead: Expert Warns of Rising Cases in Bulgaria

The peak of the flu season in Bulgaria has yet to be reached, according to epidemiologist Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, who expressed hope that it would happen in the coming days. On BNR, he emphasized the importance of adhering to preventive measures to avoid a prolonged plateau of high infection rates.

While some regions are experiencing a significant rise in cases, large areas such as Sofia and Burgas have not yet seen a major surge. However, hospitals in the capital are gradually filling up with flu patients.

Speculation about particularly severe flu sub-variants remains unsubstantiated, Prof. Kantardzhiev noted. No evidence suggests the presence of more dangerous or severe strains either in Bulgaria or in Europe. The dominant strain currently circulating is the AN3 flu. Symptoms include fever, extreme fatigue—especially in children—muscle and joint pain, a dry cough, throat irritation, and sensitivity to light. Ear inflammation is a common complication, typically of bacterial origin.

Flu patients are contagious for about four days, with each infected person usually spreading the virus to two others. The incubation period is short, ranging from 12 to 36 hours. While some individuals may carry the virus without developing symptoms, their ability to transmit the infection is minimal.

In contrast, Covid-19 cases remain low, making up only 0.5% of all tested samples—dozens of times fewer than flu infections.

Following recovery from the flu, Prof. Kantardzhiev cautioned that immunity remains weakened, increasing susceptibility to other infections. He advised maintaining a varied diet, including traditional Bulgarian winter foods, and considering probiotics or vitamin supplements containing selenium and zinc, while warning against excessive intake.

Flu cases continue to rise in areas where quarantine measures have been introduced, a trend that is becoming evident, said Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev on BNT.

He cited Blagoevgrad as an example, where the number of cases increased from 394 to 571 per 10,000 people following the implementation of the restrictions.

The national average incidence stands at 191 per 10,000, meaning that approximately two out of every 100 people are currently ill. However, Sofia remains below this average, and according to Prof. Kantardzhiev, the number of cases there is unlikely to rise significantly before the school holidays.

He warned that it is unwise for children and students with flu symptoms to be outside during the flu vacation. The aim of the anti-epidemic measures, he explained, is to manage the strain on hospitals, as the risk extends beyond flu patients to those requiring oxygen therapy and other vulnerable individuals.

Prof. Kantardzhiev also noted that in Sofia, a variety of other viruses are circulating, which is unusual since the flu typically overtakes them. Among the most common are bocaviruses, while metapneumoviruses—known due to past cases in China—are present in smaller numbers. He clarified that this virus, though it causes coughing, mild fever, and a runny nose, is not considered dangerous. Additionally, adenoviruses are among the most frequently detected.

He reminded the public that a person with the flu can spread the virus a day before symptoms appear and remain contagious for up to three days afterward.

