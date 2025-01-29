Doomsday Clock Ticks Closer to Global Catastrophe

January 29, 2025
Bulgaria: Doomsday Clock Ticks Closer to Global Catastrophe

The Doomsday Clock, a symbolic measure of how close humanity is to global catastrophe, has been adjusted to 89 seconds before midnight—its most alarming position to date. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS), responsible for setting the clock each year, cited escalating nuclear threats, climate change, advancements in artificial intelligence, and biological risks as key reasons for the adjustment.

Daniel Holz, chair of the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board, emphasized that this move serves as a critical warning to global leaders, underscoring the urgency of addressing these existential threats. When the clock was first introduced in 1947, it stood at seven minutes to midnight. Last year, it remained at 90 seconds, but the latest shift signals an even graver outlook.

In its official statement, the BAS cautioned that even a single-second change should be regarded as a serious indicator of extreme danger, warning that every moment lost in addressing these risks increases the likelihood of global disaster. The ongoing war in Ukraine was highlighted as a significant concern, with experts warning that a miscalculation or impulsive decision could rapidly escalate into nuclear conflict. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East pose a growing risk of an uncontrolled, widespread war.

The panel also pointed to insufficient global efforts to combat climate change, with many governments failing to implement necessary policies and funding to curb global warming. Emerging biological threats, such as the resurgence of infectious diseases, were identified as further dangers that could undermine economies and societal stability.

Another pressing issue raised by the BAS was the rapid development of disruptive technologies, particularly artificial intelligence. The integration of AI into military targeting systems—already seen in Ukraine and the Middle East—raises concerns about its potential use in warfare. Additionally, several nations are actively working to incorporate AI into their defense strategies, increasing the risk of unintended consequences.

The spread of misinformation and disinformation was described as a potent “threat multiplier,” further exacerbating global instability. The blurring of truth and falsehood, fueled by conspiracy theories and unreliable information, hampers efforts to address these crises effectively.

The BAS emphasized that major global powers, particularly the United States, China, and Russia, hold the capability to either destroy civilization or steer the world away from catastrophe. The organization urged these nations to take decisive action in reversing course before it is too late.

Source: Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

