Pernik Declares Flu Epidemic, Expanding Restrictions to 14 Regions in Bulgaria

Pernik has declared a flu epidemic, with measures in place from January 30 to February 5. This brings the total number of Bulgarian regions with temporary anti-epidemic restrictions to 14.

As in other affected regions, the restrictions include the suspension of routine medical check-ups, mandatory vaccinations and re-vaccinations, and scheduled consultations for healthy pregnant women and children. Visits to hospitals and specialized social care facilities for both children and adults have also been halted. Authorities have implemented stricter screening in schools and childcare centers to prevent children with flu symptoms or acute respiratory infections from attending. Increased disinfection protocols have also been introduced.

During the epidemic period, in-person classes are suspended in Pernik. Similar measures have been enforced in Vidin Municipality and the districts of Vratsa, Haskovo, and, starting tomorrow, Plovdiv and Varna.

In Haskovo and Plovdiv, consultations for healthy pregnant women and children, as well as routine vaccinations, continue but are restricted to designated time slots—from 8:30 to 10:00 and 14:00 to 15:30. In Plovdiv, these services are further limited to specific days—Tuesdays and Thursdays.

