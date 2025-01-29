Pernik Declares Flu Epidemic, Expanding Restrictions to 14 Regions in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 08:37
Bulgaria: Pernik Declares Flu Epidemic, Expanding Restrictions to 14 Regions in Bulgaria @Ministry of Health

Pernik has declared a flu epidemic, with measures in place from January 30 to February 5. This brings the total number of Bulgarian regions with temporary anti-epidemic restrictions to 14.

As in other affected regions, the restrictions include the suspension of routine medical check-ups, mandatory vaccinations and re-vaccinations, and scheduled consultations for healthy pregnant women and children. Visits to hospitals and specialized social care facilities for both children and adults have also been halted. Authorities have implemented stricter screening in schools and childcare centers to prevent children with flu symptoms or acute respiratory infections from attending. Increased disinfection protocols have also been introduced.

During the epidemic period, in-person classes are suspended in Pernik. Similar measures have been enforced in Vidin Municipality and the districts of Vratsa, Haskovo, and, starting tomorrow, Plovdiv and Varna.

In Haskovo and Plovdiv, consultations for healthy pregnant women and children, as well as routine vaccinations, continue but are restricted to designated time slots—from 8:30 to 10:00 and 14:00 to 15:30. In Plovdiv, these services are further limited to specific days—Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Source: Ministry of Health

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pernik, flu, epidemic

Related Articles:

Flu Peak Still Ahead: Expert Warns of Rising Cases in Bulgaria

The peak of the flu season in Bulgaria has yet to be reached, according to epidemiologist Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, who expressed hope that it would happen in the coming days

Society » Health | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

More Bulgarian Regions Enforce Flu Restrictions, School Closures Extended

Three more regions in Bulgaria: Gabrovo, Montana, and Kyustendil, have declared an influenza epidemic and will implement temporary anti-epidemic measures starting from January 29

Society » Health | January 27, 2025, Monday // 17:25

Flu Cases on the Rise in Bulgaria, Expected to Peak Next Week

Bulgaria is currently experiencing the peak of its flu epidemic, according to Professor Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Disease

Society » Health | January 27, 2025, Monday // 11:48

Alarming Flu Surge Forces Strict Measures in More Bulgarian Regions

From January 27, three more regions in Bulgaria will declare a flu epidemic

Society » Health | January 24, 2025, Friday // 17:37

Flu Epidemic Spreads to Two New Regions in Bulgaria

Two additional regions in Bulgaria have declared a flu epidemic

Society » Health | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 13:15

Six Bulgarian Regions Now in Flu Epidemic

The flu epidemic has now spread to six regions across Bulgaria, with Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad being added to the affected areas today

Business | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 13:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Flu Peak Still Ahead: Expert Warns of Rising Cases in Bulgaria

The peak of the flu season in Bulgaria has yet to be reached, according to epidemiologist Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, who expressed hope that it would happen in the coming days

Society » Health | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

Emergency Delivery: Twins Born at Entrance of Shumen General Hospital

A 21-year-old woman from the village of Yablanovo, in the Sliven region, gave birth to twins early today at the entrance of the Shumen General Hospital

Society » Health | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:09

More Bulgarian Regions Enforce Flu Restrictions, School Closures Extended

Three more regions in Bulgaria: Gabrovo, Montana, and Kyustendil, have declared an influenza epidemic and will implement temporary anti-epidemic measures starting from January 29

Society » Health | January 27, 2025, Monday // 17:25

Flu Cases on the Rise in Bulgaria, Expected to Peak Next Week

Bulgaria is currently experiencing the peak of its flu epidemic, according to Professor Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Disease

Society » Health | January 27, 2025, Monday // 11:48

Bulgaria Opts Out of EU's Joint Moderna Vaccine Procurement

Fifteen European countries have secured an agreement with the American COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna through the European Commission for the supply of vaccines over the next four years

Society » Health | January 24, 2025, Friday // 17:40

Alarming Flu Surge Forces Strict Measures in More Bulgarian Regions

From January 27, three more regions in Bulgaria will declare a flu epidemic

Society » Health | January 24, 2025, Friday // 17:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria