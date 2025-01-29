Pernik Declares Flu Epidemic, Expanding Restrictions to 14 Regions in Bulgaria

Flu Peak Still Ahead: Expert Warns of Rising Cases in Bulgaria
The peak of the flu season in Bulgaria has yet to be reached, according to epidemiologist Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, who expressed hope that it would happen in the coming days
Pernik has declared a flu epidemic, with measures in place from January 30 to February 5. This brings the total number of Bulgarian regions with temporary anti-epidemic restrictions to 14.
As in other affected regions, the restrictions include the suspension of routine medical check-ups, mandatory vaccinations and re-vaccinations, and scheduled consultations for healthy pregnant women and children. Visits to hospitals and specialized social care facilities for both children and adults have also been halted. Authorities have implemented stricter screening in schools and childcare centers to prevent children with flu symptoms or acute respiratory infections from attending. Increased disinfection protocols have also been introduced.
During the epidemic period, in-person classes are suspended in Pernik. Similar measures have been enforced in Vidin Municipality and the districts of Vratsa, Haskovo, and, starting tomorrow, Plovdiv and Varna.
In Haskovo and Plovdiv, consultations for healthy pregnant women and children, as well as routine vaccinations, continue but are restricted to designated time slots—from 8:30 to 10:00 and 14:00 to 15:30. In Plovdiv, these services are further limited to specific days—Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Source: Ministry of Health
The peak of the flu season in Bulgaria has yet to be reached, according to epidemiologist Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, who expressed hope that it would happen in the coming days
A 21-year-old woman from the village of Yablanovo, in the Sliven region, gave birth to twins early today at the entrance of the Shumen General Hospital
Three more regions in Bulgaria: Gabrovo, Montana, and Kyustendil, have declared an influenza epidemic and will implement temporary anti-epidemic measures starting from January 29
Bulgaria is currently experiencing the peak of its flu epidemic, according to Professor Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Disease
Fifteen European countries have secured an agreement with the American COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna through the European Commission for the supply of vaccines over the next four years
From January 27, three more regions in Bulgaria will declare a flu epidemic
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability