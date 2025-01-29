Sofia's Metro Expansion: 10 New Stations and Future Plans for Studentski Grad

The Sofia metro system is expanding with the construction of 10 new stations, expected to be completed by 2027. These stations are located in three major areas of the city, as part of an ongoing development to enhance public transport.

Three stations are being built on Vladimir Vazov Blvd. in the Poduyane district, while six additional stations are being constructed through the Slatina residential area, extending towards Tsarigradsko Shose. Additionally, one more station is planned on Pancho Vladigerov Blvd., linking the Slivnitsa and Obelya districts.

Once completed, these new stations are projected to increase the metro's capacity to handle 46% of Sofia's daily passenger traffic. The expansion also includes the nearly 70% completed route through Poduyane, H. Dimitar district, and Levski residential area, which is set to be finished by mid-2026. Meanwhile, the extension of Line 3 through Slatina to Arena 8888 Sofia and Tsarigradsko Shose, which started in late 2023, will be finished by 2027.

In addition to these developments, the Municipality plans to launch the work of a tunnel boring machine on February 6, aimed at constructing tunnels for the Slatina metro extension. The machine is expected to make steady progress, advancing over 10 meters per day.

Work is also underway on a new metro station in the Obelya district, located between Slivnitsa and Obelya municipal districts, which began in November 2023. This station will provide an intermodal connection between the metro, the railway network (with trains from Dragoman, Kyustendil, and Bozhurishte), and bus transport, set to be completed by fall 2026.

Once all expansions are finished, the total length of the metro network will reach 61 km, with 57 stations, and serve around 650,000 passengers daily, making up about 50% of Sofia's public transport system. In parallel, feasibility studies are being conducted for future extensions, including one to the Studentski Grad area and another to the lower station of the Simeonovo lift.

