January 29, 2025, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Scientists Defend Identity of Western Outlands Bulgarians Against Serbian Claims @Wikimedia Commons

Scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences have challenged claims made in Serbia that question the Bulgarian identity of the population in the Western Outlands. These speculations, aimed at promoting the existence of a so-called "Shopi nation," have been firmly refuted with evidence. In mid-January, Bulgarians in the Western Suburbs expressed strong opposition to what they view as attempts to artificially create an ethnic divide with Bulgaria.

The local Bulgarian community sent a letter to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, key institutions in Belgrade, and the embassies of EU member states. In the letter, they condemned the recurring efforts to propagate the idea of a distinct "Shopi nation" and "Shopi language" in areas populated by Bulgarians. These initiatives have sparked significant discontent among Bulgarians in the region, who see them as a direct challenge to their national identity.

Prof. Georgi Nikolov from the Macedonian Scientific Institute criticized these theories as manipulations by lower-tier Serbian academics. Quoting writer Lyuben Karavelov, he likened these claims to an opportunistic attempt to appropriate identity, adding that Belgrade’s silence on such matters could be interpreted as tacit complicity. Prof. Nikolov also called on Bulgarian political leaders to adopt a clearer stance and take appropriate diplomatic action to address the issue.

Prof. Anna Kocheva from the Institute of Bulgarian Language highlighted that the campaign against the Bulgarians in the Western Suburbs is not rooted in linguistic arguments but appears to stem from broader political motives. She suggested that Serbia, amid widespread internal protests, may be seeking an external antagonist to divert attention. She warned that such tactics are dangerous and counterproductive to Serbia’s aspirations for EU membership and a common future in the region.

Both scholars emphasized that the Bulgarians in the Western Suburbs are being used as pawns in Serbian political maneuvers. Prof. Kocheva noted that if needed, Bulgaria could provide its compatriots in the region with support to defend their identity and interests.

The "Shopi"

The term "Shopi" (or "Šopi") refers to a group of people in the Balkans, particularly in areas known as Shopluk or Šopluk. This mesoregion is mostly located in Western Bulgaria, with smaller portions extending into Eastern Serbia and Eastern North Macedonia, where the borders of the three countries converge.

The majority of people in the Shopluk region identify as Bulgarians, including those in areas that were annexed by Serbia in 1919. However, those residing in Serbia prior to 1919 generally identify as Serbs, while those in North Macedonia consider themselves ethnic Macedonians.

The boundaries of Shopluk in Bulgaria are debated. The narrowest definition limits it to the Sofia Valley, surrounding the City of Sofia. However, a broader and more common understanding of the region encompasses Central Western Bulgaria and Bulgarian-populated areas in Serbia. The widest definition, though less commonly used, includes parts of Northwestern Bulgaria.

"Western Outlands"

The term "Western (Bulgarian) Outlands" refers to several regions in present-day southeastern Serbia and southeastern North Macedonia, areas that were historically part of Bulgaria and predominantly inhabited by ethnic Bulgarians.

These territories were ceded to the Kingdom of the Serbs, Croats, and Slovenes in 1920 under the Treaty of Neuilly, following World War I. According to the 2022 Serbian census, the municipalities of Bosilegrad and Dimitrovgrad are mainly populated by ethnic Bulgarians.

Source:

  • BAS
  • BNR
