Above-Average Temperatures and Cloudy Conditions Across Bulgaria on January 29

On January 29, the weather across Bulgaria is expected to be mostly cloudy. Fog will linger along the Danube and in the Thracian plain. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-southwest. Temperatures during the night will range from 0°C to 5°C, with Sofia seeing lows around 1°C. During the day, highs will climb to between 15°C and 20°C, reaching about 14°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain predominantly cloudy, accompanied by light to moderate south-southwesterly winds. Daytime temperatures will range from 15°C to 18°C. The sea water temperature will hover between 8°C and 9°C, with a slight sea swell, measured at 1 to 2 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will also be mostly cloudy. Rain is expected at altitudes below 1,700 meters, while snowfall will occur above this level. Winds will be moderate to strong, coming from the west-southwest. Temperatures will reach highs of around 11°C at 1,200 meters and 3°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

