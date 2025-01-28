'Vezhen' Detention Spurs NATO Response and Bulgarian Investigation (UPDATED)

The Bulgarian shipping company Navibulgar is conducting its own investigation into the incident involving the ship "Vezhen," which was detained in the Baltic Sea. The company’s executive director, Captain Alexander Kalchev, has presented evidence suggesting that the ship’s damaged anchor, alleged to have caused the severing of an underwater fiber optic cable, was a result of severe weather conditions rather than sabotage. Photos from the vessel reportedly show three-meter-high waves breaking over the ship, flooding its deck and causing the anchor system to fail. According to Kalchev, the anchor and its chain, weighing over seven tons, were dislodged due to the continuous impact of the waves, deforming the securing mechanism over time.

Update: According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), eight Bulgarian nationals are part of the crew aboard the "Vezhen" ship, based on preliminary information from Swedish authorities. Currently, no charges have been filed against them, and they have not been detained, although they have chosen to remain on the vessel. The crew members are allowed to contact their families. The Bulgarian consul in Stockholm is en route to Karlskrona and will visit the crew as soon as possible. The Bulgarian Embassy in Stockholm continues to stay in regular communication with Sweden's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant Swedish agencies regarding the ongoing investigation into the "Vezhen" incident. Efforts are underway to gather official details about the situation.

The ship, sailing under the Maltese flag, has been accused by Swedish authorities of deliberately damaging an underwater cable connecting Latvia to the island of Gotland. The crew, which includes eight Bulgarians and nine sailors from Myanmar, denies any malicious intent. Navibulgar’s investigation, supported by images and data from the automatic traffic identification system, indicates that the incident occurred amid severe weather warnings issued by the Baltic Sea’s "Navtex" safety system. Kalchev emphasized that no evidence points to deliberate action, stating that the anchor’s descent happened gradually and was not immediately detectable by the crew.

Meanwhile, NATO has responded to the incident by deploying resources and enhancing monitoring efforts in the region. James Appathurai, NATO’s Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Innovation, Hybrid Threats, and Cyberattacks, highlighted for Bulgarian media "Club Z" the alliance's commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. While NATO is not directly involved in the Swedish investigation, it views this case as part of a broader pattern of damage to underwater infrastructure, which has become increasingly frequent. Appathurai noted that such incidents align with a rising trend of hybrid attacks targeting NATO and EU member states.

He pointed out that Russia’s strategy often includes sabotage and destabilizing actions, using various tools, including cyberattacks, recruitment of criminal groups, and interference in political processes. NATO has observed numerous incidents involving infrastructure sabotage since late 2023, with underwater structures frequently targeted. Although Appathurai refrained from commenting on whether this is the first time a NATO ally’s ship has been implicated in such an incident, he stressed the need for robust deterrence measures, including sanctions against vessels operating under flags of convenience.

The broader context of hybrid warfare, as explained by NATO officials, involves tactics designed to intimidate and disrupt support for Ukraine while advancing Russia’s political objectives. Recent examples include derailments, arson attacks on politicians’ properties, and attempts to damage critical infrastructure. Appathurai underlined the importance of coordinated actions between NATO and the EU to counter such threats and improve the resilience of member states’ infrastructure.

In Sweden, authorities are conducting a criminal investigation into the "Vezhen" incident, with suspicions of deliberate sabotage. However, Navibulgar’s findings challenge these claims, focusing on natural causes and technical failure as the primary reasons for the anchor’s descent. NATO’s efforts in the region remain focused on monitoring similar incidents and ensuring security, with officials stressing that while the freedom of navigation must be respected, it should not leave critical infrastructure vulnerable.

Amid growing concerns over Russian hybrid activities, NATO has called for stronger countermeasures, including diplomatic pressure on countries granting flags of convenience to shadow fleet vessels. Appathurai also acknowledged that Russia has advanced capabilities in electronic warfare, which could pose additional challenges on the front line. NATO is exploring solutions such as quantum navigation tools to mitigate these risks and ensure secure communications for its operations.

